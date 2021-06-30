Company Announcement 10/2021
June 30, 2021
NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S
Company Announcement: 10/2021
Published via NASDAQ OMX on June 30, 2021.
Update on Merger Discussions
As stated in Company Announcement 11/2020 and the 2020 Annual Report, discussions have been initiated with potential merger partners to secure the long-term viability for the Group. The Board wishes to update that such discussions are still on-going and the Board remains cautiously optimistic that a merger may be consummated in due course.
Management have also put in place a plan for an orderly sale of the vessels in the event the merger discussion fails.
For further information please contact:
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00
