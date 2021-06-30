checkAd

RETRANSMISSION: Gratomic to Trade Graphite on TM2 Metals Exchange

First Canadian company to be listed on the world's first Technology Metals Market TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) has officially announced it will soon begin …

First Canadian company to be listed on the world's first Technology Metals Market 

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) has officially announced it will soon begin trading graphite on the metals exchange platform Technology Metals Market ("TM2"). Gratomic continues the development of its M97 graphite product and the commissioning of its Aukam processing plant as scheduled. M97 is a versatile and customizable graphite product, which can be used for various applications. After development has been completed on M97 and the Aukam facility has completed commissioning, the Company will begin supplying the aforementioned product to TM2 for the purpose of commodity trading. This pioneering move, positioning graphite as a publicly screen traded commodity, gives the Company a distinct competitive advantage.

TM2 has just officially launched the world's first technology metals marketplace in partnership with NASDAQ, providing access to the high-value metals that power technology globally, in a secure and efficient venue with strict regulation and governance. In addition to increasing the asset classes available to investors, the platform brings transparency to scarce and illiquid metals, institutionalizing trading, pricing and volumes on the global metals market.

The TM2 platform is open for institutional investors and also enables trading access for individual investors through broker partners. Technology metals are fundamentally irreplaceable inputs to 21st century supply chains and critical to the future of sustainable energy applications, electric vehicles, aerospace and robotics.

Gratomic is currently developing and testing an exclusive product established for TM2. Product M97 is high quality vein graphite, ideal for various applications and can be adapted and customized by end users in Lithium-Ion battery applications based on specific OEM requirements. M97 is currently undergoing testing and will not be publicly traded until the metals exchange is satisfied with the final quality of the product, have accepted the product for exchange and sufficient quantities of the product exist for trading. Gratomic is looking forward towards the long-term benefits of this venture.

