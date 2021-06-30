ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kenneth Reed, Medical Director at …

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kenneth Reed, Medical Director at DermASAP, will join the ZEN Advisory Board effective immediately. Dr. Reed, a Harvard Medical School trained dermatologist, has 38 years of clinical experience in the state of Massachusetts. Dr. Reed will devote significant time and attention to advancing ZEN's topical therapeutic applications. In addition to his medical practice, he is the co-founder of Early Cell, a company focused on detection of circulating fetal cells in gestational mothers, and Lispiro, which focuses on fibrotic lung disorders. Dr. Reed has also been a Clinical Investigator for numerous pharma companies including Amgen, Astellas, Centocor (J&J) and Abbvie. He currently serves on the board of directors of Red Hill Biopharma - a NASDAQ-listed company - and sits on scientific advisory boards to a number of medical technology companies. Dr. Reed's expertise will lend itself immensely to identifying conditions that can be treated by ZEN's compound, potential modes of application, designing clinical trials, interfacing with contract resource organizations, involving key opinion leaders and facilitating introductions to pharmaceutical companies in the dermatology space.

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO commented: "As a leader in the field of dermatology, we are thrilled to have Dr. Reed join our Advisory Board where he will provide critical guidance as we prioritize topical applications for our broad-spectrum, graphene-based compound. His stewardship will be invaluable as we identify potential applications, navigate the US regulatory market and create greater awareness in the investment community and pharmaceutical industry. Having the right expertise in the right areas is key to moving our therapeutic closer to commercialization, and Dr. Reed's experience and passion will allow us to do that faster and more effectively."

Dr. Kenneth Reed commented: "A safe therapeutic with broad-spectrum antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects could potentially treat a variety of common dermatological disorders and medical conditions. Graphene-based nanotechnology holds such promise. ZEN has demonstrated their commitment to the scientific process, and I am glad to be a part of the team as we further test these products for safety and efficacy, with the goal of enhancing our therapeutic armamentarium.'