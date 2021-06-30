Sustainalytics Launches its EU Taxonomy Solution

Investors Can Now Assess Company- and Overall Portfolio-Level Alignment to the EU Taxonomy

AMSTERDAM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company and a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings, and data, today launched its EU Taxonomy Solution, which provides institutional investors with detailed insights into the environmentally sustainable activities of companies based on the EU Taxonomy framework. Sustainalytics' EU Taxonomy Solution shows activity- and company-level alignment to the climate change mitigation objective of the Taxonomy. Investors can leverage the solution to fulfill the regulatory obligations, with the first reporting requirement set to take effect on January 1, 2022. Beyond reporting on their progress to address climate change, investors can use the solution in their investment activities, including for:

Portfolio Management and Reporting: Manage and report on portfolio alignment to the EU Taxonomy.





Manage and report on portfolio alignment to the EU Taxonomy. Company Screening: Perform portfolio screening to flag companies that do not comply with the 'do no significant harm' criteria or 'minimum safeguards' criteria.





Perform portfolio screening to flag companies that do not comply with the 'do no significant harm' criteria or 'minimum safeguards' criteria. Product and Fund Construction: Apply Sustainalytics' company alignment assessments to build sustainable products and portfolios.





Apply Sustainalytics' company alignment assessments to build sustainable products and portfolios. Engagement: Engage with companies that do not comply with the 'do no significant harm' criteria or 'minimum safeguards' criteria, or with firms that provide insufficient disclosure on economic activities.

Sustainalytics' EU Taxonomy Solution contains new activity-based research, which evaluates the proportion of a company's taxonomy-eligible revenues, capital expenditures and operational expenditures. The firm's offering also builds on its industry leading ESG research products to assess company compliance with the 'do no significant harm' and 'minimum safeguards' criteria. Underpinned by comprehensive estimation approaches to supplement reported data, Sustainalytics' EU Taxonomy Solution offers investors a holistic picture of their portfolios' alignment to the Taxonomy.