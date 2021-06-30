DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Annual Report Ekosem-Agrar AG: Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements postponed 30-Jun-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar AG: Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements postponed

Walldorf, 30 June 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG has postponed the publication of its 2020 consolidated financial statements scheduled for today, as the preparation and audit have not yet been finalized. The company is in the process of clarification of a few open points with the auditor, which are to be settled as quickly as possible.



Contact

Ekosem-Agrar AG

Adrian Schairer // T: +7 920 449 17 12 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de



Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 //

E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de

Language: English Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 69190 Walldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)6227 358 59 33 Fax: +49 (0)6227 358 59 18 E-mail: info@ekosem-agrar.de Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, DE000A1R0RZ5 WKN: A1MLSJ, A1R0RZ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1213822

