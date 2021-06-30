checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Ekosem-Agrar AG: Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements postponed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Ekosem-Agrar AG: Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements postponed

Walldorf, 30 June 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG has postponed the publication of its 2020 consolidated financial statements scheduled for today, as the preparation and audit have not yet been finalized. The company is in the process of clarification of a few open points with the auditor, which are to be settled as quickly as possible.
 

Contact

Ekosem-Agrar AG

Adrian Schairer // T: +7 920 449 17 12 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de


Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 //
E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de

Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 358 59 33
Fax: +49 (0)6227 358 59 18
E-mail: info@ekosem-agrar.de
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de
ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, DE000A1R0RZ5
WKN: A1MLSJ, A1R0RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
