DGAP-Adhoc Ekosem-Agrar AG: Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements postponed
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Ekosem-Agrar AG: Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements postponed
Walldorf, 30 June 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG has postponed the publication of its 2020 consolidated financial statements scheduled for today, as the preparation and audit have not yet been finalized.
The company is in the process of clarification of a few open points with the auditor, which are to be settled as quickly as possible.
Ekosem-Agrar AG
Adrian Schairer // T: +7 920 449 17 12 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de
Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 //
E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de
