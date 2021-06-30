checkAd

Splunk Ranks First in Both IT and Security Market Share Reports by Gartner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it is ranked No. 1 in market share for IT Operations Management (ITOM) in the Gartner Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2020 report* and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in the Gartner Market Share: All Software Marketing Worldwide, 2020 report**. In the two reports, Splunk has once again maintained its leading position in both IT and security markets.

“As the types, sources and volume of data our customers need to analyze continually grows, having a trusted data-centric platform is imperative for our application development, cybersecurity, IT and business users’ success,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Chief Product Officer, Splunk. “We believe that Splunk’s ranking across both IT and security segments in the Gartner market share reports are a testament to our commitment toward helping customers unlock the power of their data, accelerating their digital transformation journeys and driving impact with the full Splunk portfolio.”

Gartner Market Share reports analyze vendors based on revenue and revenue growth relative to the rest of the market. Splunk is in the midst of a business model change in support of its transition to the cloud, which has had an adverse impact on reported revenues. Splunk reported Fiscal Year 2021 revenues of $2.23 billion. The company reported annual recurring revenue growth of 41% to $2.36 billion for the same period.

"We have been making material strides in updating our pricing and packaging approaches aligned to customer value, as well as releasing new solutions including the industry’s first full-stack, enterprise-grade Observability Cloud for IT and DevOps teams, along with the new modern security operations platform, Splunk Security Cloud, for security teams," continued Sellakumar.

Splunk Ranks First in Gartner Market Share Report for IT Operations Management Market

According to the Gartner Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2020 report, Splunk is ranked No. 1 for the ITOM Performance Analysis software market with 7.8% market share, as well as the AIOps, ITIM and Other Monitoring Tools subsegment with 12.7% market share. This is the second year in a row Splunk ranked No. 1 in both segments. Gartner estimates that the entire ITOM performance analysis software market grew 7.2% year-over-year to $13.3 billion, in 2020 with the AIOps, ITIM and Other Monitoring Tools subsegment consisting of $6.1 billion.

Seite 1 von 2
Splunk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splunk Ranks First in Both IT and Security Market Share Reports by Gartner Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it is ranked No. 1 in market share for IT Operations Management (ITOM) in the Gartner Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 25/21
22.06.21
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
22.06.21
Splunk Launches New Security Cloud
15.06.21
State of Observability 2021 Report Links Observability Best Practices With Successful Digital Transformation
04.06.21
Adler, AMC, Nokia, Ford, CD Project, Splunk, Gold, ICBC: 2er Zoom mit Nicole
03.06.21
Splunk to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference
02.06.21
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results