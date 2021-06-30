Splunk Ranks First in Both IT and Security Market Share Reports by Gartner

“As the types, sources and volume of data our customers need to analyze continually grows, having a trusted data-centric platform is imperative for our application development, cybersecurity, IT and business users’ success,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Chief Product Officer, Splunk. “We believe that Splunk’s ranking across both IT and security segments in the Gartner market share reports are a testament to our commitment toward helping customers unlock the power of their data, accelerating their digital transformation journeys and driving impact with the full Splunk portfolio.”

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it is ranked No. 1 in market share for IT Operations Management (ITOM) in the Gartner Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2020 report* and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in the Gartner Market Share: All Software Marketing Worldwide, 2020 report**. In the two reports, Splunk has once again maintained its leading position in both IT and security markets .

Gartner Market Share reports analyze vendors based on revenue and revenue growth relative to the rest of the market. Splunk is in the midst of a business model change in support of its transition to the cloud, which has had an adverse impact on reported revenues. Splunk reported Fiscal Year 2021 revenues of $2.23 billion. The company reported annual recurring revenue growth of 41% to $2.36 billion for the same period.

"We have been making material strides in updating our pricing and packaging approaches aligned to customer value, as well as releasing new solutions including the industry’s first full-stack, enterprise-grade Observability Cloud for IT and DevOps teams, along with the new modern security operations platform, Splunk Security Cloud, for security teams," continued Sellakumar.

Splunk Ranks First in Gartner Market Share Report for IT Operations Management Market

According to the Gartner Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2020 report, Splunk is ranked No. 1 for the ITOM Performance Analysis software market with 7.8% market share, as well as the AIOps, ITIM and Other Monitoring Tools subsegment with 12.7% market share. This is the second year in a row Splunk ranked No. 1 in both segments. Gartner estimates that the entire ITOM performance analysis software market grew 7.2% year-over-year to $13.3 billion, in 2020 with the AIOps, ITIM and Other Monitoring Tools subsegment consisting of $6.1 billion.