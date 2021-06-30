BigCommerce Taps Rob Kaloustian as Chief Services Officer

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced Rob Kaloustian has joined the company as Chief Services Officer, succeeding Paul Vaillancourt, who previously held the position. With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Kaloustian will lead BigCommerce’s Customer Success Services (CSS) organization, overseeing all aspects of customer success, professional services, process excellence, learning and organizational development, workforce planning and community.

Rob Kaloustian, Chief Services Officer at BigCommerce (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having an efficient, high-functioning customer service organization is critical to the success of a business like ours. Over the last eight years, Paul built a world-class CSS team with a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and support experience. I am deeply appreciative of the enormous contribution he made to BigCommerce. Celebrating a retirement is a rare pleasure for us, and with Paul’s, we’re honoring a great career, human and leader,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “Looking forward, customer success is the most important objective for a platform like ours. Rob’s proven track record and extensive global experience make him the ideal person to lead BigCommerce’s CSS organization into the next stage of growth for our team and customers.”

A veteran tech professional, Kaloustian built his career in customer success and sales engineering. He joins BigCommerce from enterprise backup, recovery and data management provider Commvault, where he spent the last 20 years leading customer-facing technical teams, including the company’s global Services, Support, Education and Pre-Sales Engineering organizations. Additionally during his tenure, Kaloustian played a critical role in the development of Metallic, the company’s first SaaS data protection product portfolio. Before shifting his focus to the corporate world, Kaloustian served nearly a decade in the United States Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of Captain.

“BigCommerce has developed a reputation as a platform that cares deeply about the success of its customers, and nowhere is this more apparent than the investment the company has made in its growing range of customer services,” said Kaloustian. “Whether during migration, onboarding, day-to-day management or business growth, merchants want to feel prioritized and supported, and I look forward to further incorporating this customer-first approach to every touchpoint to ensure our global customer base receives the holistic experience they expect to have on our platform.”

BigCommerce is currently hiring globally. To view open roles in Customer Success Services as well as across the organization, please visit www.bigcommerce.com/careers.

