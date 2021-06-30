Horizon Therapeutics plc to Host Virtual R&D Day on Sept. 29, 2021

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day for investors and analysts on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 8 a.m. CT. Horizon’s R&D Day will include presentations from the Company’s R&D leadership team and key opinion leaders with a focus on the Company’s pipeline.

Additional details, including how to access the live webcast, will follow closer to the event. A recorded archived version of the webcast will be available on Horizon’s website shortly after the event.