SelectQuote’s Population Health and Home-Based Primary Care Provider Heal Announce Partnership for Patient Scheduling

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced today that home-based primary care provider Heal, Inc. has joined Population Health’s robust patient engagement model. This model showcases the solutions Population Health, which is currently leveraging SelectQuote’s strong relationships with Medicare customers, can provide for both the consumer and the provider. This expanded relationship provides tighter strategic alignment between the organizations while delivering a higher quality customer experience, ultimately promoting better health outcomes. Population Health’s patient engagement model focuses on expanded benefits awareness and education, real-time provider engagement scheduling and subsequent follow up conversations throughout the healthcare journey. This is a prime example of how Population Health is further extending and deepening the relationships that SelectQuote has with its core Medicare Advantage customers.

In the thousands of health risk assessments that have been completed to date by Population Health’s Customer Success Agents, over 30% of respondents said they feel value-based care and telemedicine are important needs for them, while almost 20% of consumers expressed the importance of receiving care in their home. This new partnership highlights how Population Health can assist Medicare Advantage customers with the healthcare needs they feel are most important to them by providing them with solutions to meet those needs, and deepens the existing relationship between Population Health and Heal.

“We started Population Health because as we were listening to our core Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental insurance customers, we gained some invaluable insight into the services they need most, like provider engagement scheduling. This partnership with Heal allows them to focus on providing great primary care to consumers and allows our Population Health team to focus on patient education, facilitation and engagement, while also reinforcing our core Medicare business by allowing us to assist customers in a variety of ways,” said Bob Grant, President of SelectQuote’s Senior Division. “Consumers will receive increased access to high touch care focused on quality and value. It’s a seamless and unique engagement experience that will result in healthier and happier patients.”

