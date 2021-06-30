checkAd

PulteGroup Breaks Ground on New Mortgage-Free Home for Wounded Veteran at Del Webb Nocatee

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ellis “Jerry” Majetich had already received the life-changing news that PulteGroup is building him a new mortgage-free home through its Built to Honor program. Now, Staff Sergeant Majetich and his family have officially broken ground on their future home at Del Webb Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, Florida. This is the first Built to Honor home donated in a Del Webb community which is designed for active adults ages 55 and older.

“Del Webb Nocatee is the perfect place for the Majetich family to call home,” said Dan Reynolds, Vice President of Construction at PulteGroup’s North Florida Division. “They will be part of a strong community, including fellow veterans, who have already extended a warm welcome to them – before construction has even begun on their new home. We are so excited for the wonderful new memories the family will create together when they move in later this year.”

Receiving a special introduction to Del Webb Nocatee, a crowd of residents and soon-to-be neighbors lined the community streets to warmly welcome Staff Sergeant Majetich and his wife Mary Ella as they saw their future homesite for the first time. Being built specifically for them, the single-story home is designed to meet all of Staff Sergeant Majetich’s needs.

“It is truly an honor for our team to build this home for Staff Sergeant Majetich and thank him for his dedication and service to our country,” said Tony Nason, Vice President of Operations at PulteGroup’s North Florida Division. “We are so excited to be working with Jerry to build a home that is fully accessible and that will vastly improve his quality of life.”

“Nothing has ever been given to us; everything we have we’ve worked for,” said Staff Sergeant Majetich. “We are both still overwhelmed with emotions – so thankful for everyone who is a part of this. To try to put our feelings into words is impossible, but we’re going to strive to pay it forward for the rest of our lives.”

This will be the second home dedicated in the greater Jacksonville area through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program. The home is being awarded in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes, a national non-profit organization strongly committed to rebuilding lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving the country during the time of the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan.

