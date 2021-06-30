checkAd

Baker Hughes Wins Major Contracts from Petrobras for Flexible Pipes Across Five Offshore Fields

Baker Hughes announced today that it has been awarded two flexible pipe contracts by Petrobras in the second quarter of 2021. The first contract covers up to 96 kilometers of flexible pipe for the Sapinhoá and Tupi fields and the second contract covers up to 226 kilometers of flexible pipe for the Marlim 2 and Itapu fields.

Including two flexible pipe contracts Petrobras awarded to Baker Hughes for the Buzios field in the first quarter of this year, Petrobras has contracted Baker Hughes during the first half of 2021 to provide it up to 370 kilometers of flexible pipe for its subsea projects. This is larger than the volume of flexible pipe awarded by Petrobras to Baker Hughes in 2019 and 2020 combined.

Baker Hughes flexible pipes will be used for a mix of production lines, gas injection flowlines, water injection lines, and services lines for pre- and post-salt subsea developments in Brazil. The company’s flexible pipe solutions are designed to ensure reliable connections and optimal flow under high pressures and in extreme temperatures and corrosive conditions.

“Our extensive deployment track record across the region, coupled with our in-depth experience in pipe design, manufacturing, and installation allows us to provide Petrobras with flexible pipe technology to increase the performance, reliability and economics of its most challenging subsea field developments,” said Domenico Di Giambattista, vice president of flexible pipe systems for Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes.

Today’s announcement follows Baker Hughes’ contract award from Petrobras for subsea oilfield equipment to support the revitalization of the Marlim and Voador fields in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. The contract includes several key interconnected technologies from Baker Hughes’ Subsea Connect family of Aptara products, including subsea production and injection manifold systems. Petrobras also recently awarded the company a wellhead contract for Mero 4, the largest pre-salt field in Brazil.

“These back to back contract wins reflect our strong capabilities and the relationship we have developed with Petrobras as a trusted partner,” said Adyr Tourinho, vice president of Brazil and Oilfield Equipment for Latin America at Baker Hughes. “Whether it’s subsea wellheads, flowlines, or manifolds, our track record and expertise in the region translates into reliability, adaptability and efficiency for our customers.”

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

