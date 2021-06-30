Brightmark Breaks Ground on Three Renewable Natural Gas Projects in Michigan

In addition to collectively generating on a life cycle basis approximately 89,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas credits in accordance with the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, the products generated in part from renewable feedstocks by the projects include biofertilizer, digested dairy fiber for use as cow bedding or as a peat moss substitute, and irrigation water.

Brightmark, the global waste solutions provider, today broke ground on three renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in Michigan. The projects are owned by and will be operated through subsidiaries of Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a partnership with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Brightmark currently owns and operates 27 RNG projects in 8 states and will operate 6 RNG projects in Michigan upon completion of these 3 projects, which is expected in the first half of 2022. Of this portfolio of RNG projects, 17 are owned by subsidiaries of the joint venture with Chevron.

“Michigan has been a great partner and we are excited to further expand our RNG footprint here and break ground on these lifecycle carbon negative projects,” said Bob Powell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brightmark. “Transitioning to a lower carbon energy economy creates significant opportunities for Michigan to put people to work in good-paying jobs in industries that are key to addressing climate change. We are proud to be a leader in supporting more sustainable farming practices, and these new RNG projects have the potential to deliver great financial and environmental benefits to the farmers and communities that we partner with.”

In October 2020, Brightmark LLC and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. originally announced the formation of the Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC joint venture to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas. Equity investments by each company in the new venture fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of dairy biomethane projects in multiple states. Chevron purchases RNG produced from these projects and markets the volumes for use in vehicles operating on compressed natural gas.

“Working with Brightmark to add new projects in Michigan underpins our commitment to improving how affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy is developed and delivered,” said Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas Fuels & Lubricants. “Chevron is seeking to advance the energy transition by leveraging our existing capabilities across the full RNG value chain – marketing, sales, distribution, brands and infrastructure – to maximize margin capture and help industries and consumers that use our products build a lower carbon future.”