checkAd

Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Water and Wastewater System Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on Pennsylvania American Water’s recent application to acquire the water and wastewater system assets of Valley Township, which serve approximately 1,700 and 3,100 customers, respectively, in Chester County. Pennsylvania American Water is the water and wastewater provider in the neighboring Coatesville area and is established in the community as a trusted local utility service provider.

According to Township officials, the water and wastewater system sale agreed upon in December 2019 is important for the Township to secure important resources for the community and be relieved of the financial burden of upgrading the aging systems to meet more rigorous regulations. Additional details about the proposed acquisition and potential future rate impact were included in a notice mailed to all Pennsylvania American Water customers and all current Valley Township customers in April and May 2021.

The public input hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. using a telephone conference call platform.

If you wish to testify at the telephonic public input hearing, you must register by 12 noon on Monday, July 19, 2021, by using the following procedure:

  1. Contact the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) at its toll-free number, 1-800-684-6560.
  2. Provide to OCA your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number, and organization (if any) and the topic of your testimony. This information will be kept private and will be provided only to the Administrative Law Judges and the lawyers for the parties in this proceeding.
  3. On the above date and time of the hearing, dial the following Toll-Free Number: 1-800-231-0316.

You must dial into the hearing to provide testimony. You will not be called by the presiding Administrative Law Judges.

Any persons that have not registered with OCA by the registration deadline may not be able to testify during the public input hearing. Please contact OCA at 1-800-684-6560, if you are unable to register by the applicable registration deadline or if you require assistance in registering for the public input hearing.

If you do not wish to testify, but want to listen to the public input hearing, on the above date and time of the hearing, dial the Toll-Free Number 1-800-231-0316.

Individuals representing themselves are not required to be represented by an attorney. All others (corporation, partnership, association, trust or governmental agency or subdivision) must be represented by an attorney. An attorney representing you should file a Notice of Appearance before the scheduled hearing date.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, we will make every reasonable effort to have an interpreter present. Please call the scheduling office at the Public Utility Commission at least ten (10) business days prior to the hearing to submit your request.

  • Scheduling Office: 717.787.1399
  • AT&T Relay Service number for persons who are deaf or hearing-impaired: 1.800.654.5988

The Public Utility Commission offers a free eFiling Subscription Service, which allows users to automatically receive an email notification whenever a document is added, removed, or changed on the PUC website regarding a specific case. Instructions for subscribing to this service are on the PUC’s website at http://www.puc.pa.gov/Documentation/eFiling_Subscriptions.pdf.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Water and Wastewater System Acquisition Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on Pennsylvania American Water’s recent application to acquire the water and wastewater system assets of Valley …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Illinois American Water Installs Ultraviolet Disinfection at Granite City Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $6 million Supports Safe Drinking Water
25.06.21
Opening Bell: Virgin Galactic, Amazon, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Nike, TAL Education, American Tower, American Water Works, Iron Mountain
24.06.21
American Water Employees Raise More Than $200,000 for Water For People in Fundraising Campaign
23.06.21
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in Power Impacting Diversity
23.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Encourages Customers to View New Water Quality Reports Online
21.06.21
Coole Dividenden bei Hitze? Diese Aktien könnten eine Top-Wahl sein
17.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Names Diane Holder and Jim Runzer as Vice Presidents of Operations
16.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Recognized with Communicator and Telly Awards
15.06.21
AWWA 2021 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Toledo Doctoral Student Parul Baranwal
10.06.21
American Water Charitable Foundation Announces 2021 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Award Recipients