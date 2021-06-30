Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Water and Wastewater System Acquisition

According to Township officials, the water and wastewater system sale agreed upon in December 2019 is important for the Township to secure important resources for the community and be relieved of the financial burden of upgrading the aging systems to meet more rigorous regulations. Additional details about the proposed acquisition and potential future rate impact were included in a notice mailed to all Pennsylvania American Water customers and all current Valley Township customers in April and May 2021.

Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on Pennsylvania American Water’s recent application to acquire the water and wastewater system assets of Valley Township, which serve approximately 1,700 and 3,100 customers, respectively, in Chester County. Pennsylvania American Water is the water and wastewater provider in the neighboring Coatesville area and is established in the community as a trusted local utility service provider.

The public input hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. using a telephone conference call platform.

If you wish to testify at the telephonic public input hearing, you must register by 12 noon on Monday, July 19, 2021, by using the following procedure:

Contact the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) at its toll-free number, 1-800-684-6560. Provide to OCA your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number, and organization (if any) and the topic of your testimony. This information will be kept private and will be provided only to the Administrative Law Judges and the lawyers for the parties in this proceeding. On the above date and time of the hearing, dial the following Toll-Free Number: 1-800-231-0316.

You must dial into the hearing to provide testimony. You will not be called by the presiding Administrative Law Judges.

Any persons that have not registered with OCA by the registration deadline may not be able to testify during the public input hearing. Please contact OCA at 1-800-684-6560, if you are unable to register by the applicable registration deadline or if you require assistance in registering for the public input hearing.

If you do not wish to testify, but want to listen to the public input hearing, on the above date and time of the hearing, dial the Toll-Free Number 1-800-231-0316.

Individuals representing themselves are not required to be represented by an attorney. All others (corporation, partnership, association, trust or governmental agency or subdivision) must be represented by an attorney. An attorney representing you should file a Notice of Appearance before the scheduled hearing date.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, we will make every reasonable effort to have an interpreter present. Please call the scheduling office at the Public Utility Commission at least ten (10) business days prior to the hearing to submit your request.

Scheduling Office: 717.787.1399

AT&T Relay Service number for persons who are deaf or hearing-impaired: 1.800.654.5988

The Public Utility Commission offers a free eFiling Subscription Service, which allows users to automatically receive an email notification whenever a document is added, removed, or changed on the PUC website regarding a specific case. Instructions for subscribing to this service are on the PUC’s website at http://www.puc.pa.gov/Documentation/eFiling_Subscriptions.pdf.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

