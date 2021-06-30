Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Initiative to Support Cleveland Clinic Children’s Music Therapy Program

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today announced that it will be donating a portion of proceeds from certain of its ticket sales for the Highway 77 Music Festival to support the music therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

The Highway 77 Music Festival will take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Dan + Shay, Justin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay and Tyler Farr are among the headliners set to perform. Tickets can be purchased online by going to HOFVillage.com or by clicking here.

“Giving back to the Northeast Ohio community is an important foundational principle of our Company, and we are grateful to be in a position where we can support Cleveland Clinic Children’s music therapy program,” said Anne Graffice, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for HOFV. “Music is a universal outlet for healing and expressing emotion, and we look forward to the Highway 77 Music Festival supporting this important program for years to come.”

At Cleveland Clinic Children’s, music therapists combine music and therapeutic techniques to promote physical, emotional, social, developmental, or cognitive well-being of patients during hospitalization or treatment. In the hospital setting, music therapy goals might include decreasing anxiety or pain, improving coping skills, coping with a new diagnosis or hospitalization, improving mood, increasing relaxation or self-expression, providing developmental stimulation, providing emotional support, or providing procedural support.

“The generous support Cleveland Clinic Children's will receive from these proceeds will allow our music therapists to reach even more patients, giving our patients the opportunity to heal and grow through music which is something they love,” said Christine Bomberger, MT-BC, music therapist at Cleveland Clinic Children's.

WDJQ Q92, Northeast Ohio’s leading radio station for hit music, will also be supporting this partnership leading up to the Highway 77 Music Festival. The goal of all parties is to support the music therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in an effort to help more children experience the healing powers of music and ease the recovery process.