checkAd

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Initiative to Support Cleveland Clinic Children’s Music Therapy Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today announced that it will be donating a portion of proceeds from certain of its ticket sales for the Highway 77 Music Festival to support the music therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005230/en/

The Highway 77 Music Festival will take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Dan + Shay, Justin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay and Tyler Farr are among the headliners set to perform. Tickets can be purchased online by going to HOFVillage.com or by clicking here.

“Giving back to the Northeast Ohio community is an important foundational principle of our Company, and we are grateful to be in a position where we can support Cleveland Clinic Children’s music therapy program,” said Anne Graffice, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for HOFV. “Music is a universal outlet for healing and expressing emotion, and we look forward to the Highway 77 Music Festival supporting this important program for years to come.”

At Cleveland Clinic Children’s, music therapists combine music and therapeutic techniques to promote physical, emotional, social, developmental, or cognitive well-being of patients during hospitalization or treatment. In the hospital setting, music therapy goals might include decreasing anxiety or pain, improving coping skills, coping with a new diagnosis or hospitalization, improving mood, increasing relaxation or self-expression, providing developmental stimulation, providing emotional support, or providing procedural support.

“The generous support Cleveland Clinic Children's will receive from these proceeds will allow our music therapists to reach even more patients, giving our patients the opportunity to heal and grow through music which is something they love,” said Christine Bomberger, MT-BC, music therapist at Cleveland Clinic Children's.

WDJQ Q92, Northeast Ohio’s leading radio station for hit music, will also be supporting this partnership leading up to the Highway 77 Music Festival. The goal of all parties is to support the music therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in an effort to help more children experience the healing powers of music and ease the recovery process.

Seite 1 von 3
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Initiative to Support Cleveland Clinic Children’s Music Therapy Program Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Starbucks Will Join the Retail Lineup at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls
18.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Hall of Fame Running Back Terrell Davis Will Serve as First Commissioner of the Hall Of Fantasy League
17.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Recognized with 2020 Hilton Legacy Award
15.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Attending the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference
07.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Membership into the Russell 3000 Index