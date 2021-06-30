checkAd

NextGen Healthcare Enables Bowen Center to Deliver Whole-Person Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced Bowen Center, Indiana’s largest community mental health center, is leveraging NextGen Behavioral Health Suite. The center, which treats more than 37,000 clients, uses the technology to improve the access to and delivery of whole-person care for underserved communities.

Bowen Center sought to treat physical conditions that contribute to mental illness as a means of better caring for its community while also diversifying its revenue stream. With the NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, the center now has all the information regarding a client’s total well-being and treatment at their fingertips. Bowen Center also leverages automation within the platform to eliminate the need for multiple systems and to meet local, state and federal regulatory reporting requirements. Especially important when treating patients with complex medical and behavioral diagnoses, Bowen Center also actively exchanges records with other healthcare providers in the area to ensure that anyone treating the patient has a more complete picture of a patient’s combined mental and physical health record.

“As we continue transitioning to an integrated care model, it’s critical we have an EHR system that supports both behavioral health and physical care services,” said Rob Ryan, senior vice president for Bowen Center. “NextGen Healthcare provides the only platform that could check all those boxes for us and offers interoperability and robust integrated medical records that enable us to deliver whole-person care to our community. Additionally, as we add new specialties, we can scale using the same EHR.”

“We are pleased to see organizations like Bowen Center getting the full benefits of our integrated platform,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “When you integrate mental health services with primary healthcare and improve patient access, you’ve created the best opportunity to improve outcomes. We also believe integrated care delivery can materially reduce the effects associated with mental health stigma. We are excited to be on this journey with Bowen Center.”

NextGen Healthcare’s latest version of NextGen Behavioral Health Suite is the industry’s only platform that integrates comprehensive physical, behavioral, and oral health in one software solution. The integrated solutions enable better care coordination between primary care and mental health providers. One of the benchmarks for Bowen Center’s integrated care program is better financial sustainability with the goal of 50 percent revenue from primary care in the next 10 years.

Click here to read a recent case study about how Bowen Center patients, providers, and staff are benefitting from a fully integrated EHR.

About Bowen Center

Bowen Center provides comprehensive mental health care, primary health care and substance use treatment throughout Indiana. Our compassionate team of physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, therapists, and Substance Use Disorder professionals are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve. Appointments are available in-person and by phone or video conference. We provide services via our outpatient offices, in homes, schools, and the community. For businesses and schools, we offer Employee Assistance Programs, and Student Assistance Programs. To learn more, visit BowenCenter.org

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare Enables Bowen Center to Deliver Whole-Person Care NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced Bowen Center, Indiana’s largest community mental health center, is leveraging NextGen Behavioral Health Suite. The center, which treats …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.21
NextGen Healthcare Announces CEO Transition
21.06.21
NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services Adopted by Palmetto Retina Center