NextGen Healthcare Enables Bowen Center to Deliver Whole-Person Care

Bowen Center sought to treat physical conditions that contribute to mental illness as a means of better caring for its community while also diversifying its revenue stream. With the NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, the center now has all the information regarding a client’s total well-being and treatment at their fingertips. Bowen Center also leverages automation within the platform to eliminate the need for multiple systems and to meet local, state and federal regulatory reporting requirements. Especially important when treating patients with complex medical and behavioral diagnoses, Bowen Center also actively exchanges records with other healthcare providers in the area to ensure that anyone treating the patient has a more complete picture of a patient’s combined mental and physical health record.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced Bowen Center , Indiana’s largest community mental health center, is leveraging NextGen Behavioral Health Suite . The center, which treats more than 37,000 clients, uses the technology to improve the access to and delivery of whole-person care for underserved communities.

“As we continue transitioning to an integrated care model, it’s critical we have an EHR system that supports both behavioral health and physical care services,” said Rob Ryan, senior vice president for Bowen Center. “NextGen Healthcare provides the only platform that could check all those boxes for us and offers interoperability and robust integrated medical records that enable us to deliver whole-person care to our community. Additionally, as we add new specialties, we can scale using the same EHR.”

“We are pleased to see organizations like Bowen Center getting the full benefits of our integrated platform,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “When you integrate mental health services with primary healthcare and improve patient access, you’ve created the best opportunity to improve outcomes. We also believe integrated care delivery can materially reduce the effects associated with mental health stigma. We are excited to be on this journey with Bowen Center.”

NextGen Healthcare’s latest version of NextGen Behavioral Health Suite is the industry’s only platform that integrates comprehensive physical, behavioral, and oral health in one software solution. The integrated solutions enable better care coordination between primary care and mental health providers. One of the benchmarks for Bowen Center’s integrated care program is better financial sustainability with the goal of 50 percent revenue from primary care in the next 10 years.

About Bowen Center

Bowen Center provides comprehensive mental health care, primary health care and substance use treatment throughout Indiana. Our compassionate team of physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, therapists, and Substance Use Disorder professionals are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve. Appointments are available in-person and by phone or video conference. We provide services via our outpatient offices, in homes, schools, and the community. For businesses and schools, we offer Employee Assistance Programs, and Student Assistance Programs. To learn more, visit BowenCenter.org

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

