checkAd

Anthem, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MMM Holdings, LLC and Affiliates From InnovaCare Health, L.P.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Puerto Rico-based MMM Holdings, LLC and its Medicare Advantage (MA) plan MMM Healthcare, LLC. as well as affiliated companies and Medicaid plan. Anthem acquired MMM from InnovaCare Health, L.P., a leading integrated, value-based payor and provider service organization.

“We’re pleased to complete the acquisition of MMM and work with our new colleagues to serve Medicare and Medicaid-eligible individuals and consumers in Puerto Rico. With our vision to be an innovative, valuable and inclusive healthcare partner we remain committed to enhancing their healthcare experience by providing services that drive greater value and meet their diverse needs,” said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO, Anthem, Inc.

With more than 275,000 MA members and over 314,000 Medicaid members, MMM is the ninth-largest MA plan in the country and Puerto Rico’s second-largest Medicaid plan. MMM is the island’s largest MA plan and one of the fastest-growing vertically integrated healthcare organizations in the United States.

“We are pleased to officially bring MMM into the Anthem family because we share a commitment to being a lifetime partner in health to the people we serve,” said Felicia Norwood, EVP and President, Government Business Division for Anthem, Inc. “Our whole-person approach to health, which includes addressing the social drivers of health, gives Medicare and Medicaid-eligible individuals access to the services and care they need to improve their health and wellbeing.”

MMM’s approach to serving its members aligns with Anthem’s commitment to whole-person health, with MMM’s provider network and wholly owned independent physician associations (IPAs) Castellana Physicians Services and PHM as well as independent IPAs. Together, MMM’s network includes more than a dozen offices and more than 10,000 healthcare providers across the island.

MMM holds the only 4.5 Stars MA contract in Puerto Rico from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

About Anthem, Inc.
 Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 116 million people, including more than 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

Seite 1 von 3
Anthem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anthem, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MMM Holdings, LLC and Affiliates From InnovaCare Health, L.P. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Puerto Rico-based MMM Holdings, LLC and its Medicare Advantage (MA) plan MMM Healthcare, LLC. as well as affiliated companies and Medicaid plan. Anthem acquired MMM from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels