Box, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) (“Box”), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the preliminary results of its “modified Dutch Auction” tender offer, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on June 29, 2021.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer (the “Depositary”), a total of 9,248,694 shares of Box’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (each share of Box’s Class A common stock, a “Share,” and collectively, “Shares”), were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $25.75 per Share, including 2,975,220 Shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, Box expects to purchase approximately 9,248,694 Shares through the tender offer at a price of $25.75 per Share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $238 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. The total of 9,248,694 Shares that Box expects to purchase represents approximately 5.6% of the total number of Shares outstanding as of June 29, 2021.

“We are pleased to have offered stockholders who wished to sell their shares the opportunity to do so. For those stockholders who decided to stay invested in Box over the longer-term, we look forward to continued momentum across our business and enhancing the value of your shares,” said Bethany Mayer, Chair of the Box Board of Directors. “We anticipate deploying the unused portion of the $500 million intended for the tender offer to opportunistically repurchase shares. The Box Board and management remain laser focused on the execution of our strategy and acting in the best interests of all stockholders.”

The number of Shares expected to be purchased by Box and the purchase price are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary and is based on the assumption that all Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two-trading day settlement period. The final number of Shares to be purchased by Box and the final purchase price will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the Depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer will occur promptly thereafter.

Wertpapier


