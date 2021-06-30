Vaccinex to Chair Panel Q&A Session and Present Poster at the XV European Meeting on Glial Cells in Health and Disease

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and cancer through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Elizabeth Evans, PhD, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, Discovery and Translational Medicine, will chair a Symposium and panel Q&A session and present a poster at the XV European Meeting on Glial Cells in Health and Disease, which is being held virtually from July 5 – 9, 2021.

Session 18: Targeting glial cell activation for treatment of neurodegenerative disease

Date and time: Friday, July 9, 7:30am-8:30am ET (2:30pm-3:30pm CET)

Dr. Evans has organized and will co-chair with Dr Shawn Whitehead a live panel Q&A session. Panel participants and their respective presentations include:

Seth A. Ament, PhD : Neuroimmune cell atlas for the human brain reveals gene networks activated in neurological disorders

: Neuroimmune cell atlas for the human brain reveals gene networks activated in neurological disorders Elizabeth Evans, PhD : Targeting a signal of glial activation: clinical evaluation of Semaphorin 4D blocking antibody pepinemab

: Targeting a signal of glial activation: clinical evaluation of Semaphorin 4D blocking antibody pepinemab Shawn Whitehead, PhD : White matter microglia activation and cognitive impairment

: White matter microglia activation and cognitive impairment Eduardo Zimmer, PhD: Imaging glucose metabolism

Note: all presentations are live online and available to conference participants effective June 28.

Poster Presentation

Session: Network and Poster Session E

Title: SEMA4D is a trigger of glial activation: clinical evaluation of pepinemab, a SEMA4D blocking antibody

Date and time: Friday, July 9, 11:30am-1:00pm ET (4:30pm-6:00pm CET)

This poster describes the mechanism of action of pepinemab and findings from the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of pepinemab in Huntington’s Disease. The poster also describes the design of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of pepinemab in Alzheimer’s Disease, which was recently initiated.

The full meeting program can be accessed here.

The presentation and poster will be available on the Vaccinex website following the conclusion of the meeting.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “appears,” “expect,” “planned,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “hypothesis,” “potential,” “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of the Company’s research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to the Company’s dependence on its lead product candidate pepinemab, the ability to leverage its ActivMAb platform, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect its development plans or the commercial potential of its product candidates. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for year end December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com