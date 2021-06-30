checkAd

Rafael Pharmaceuticals to Present Pancreatic & Biliary Tract Cancer Data on CPI-613 (Devimistat) from its Multicenter, Randomized Phase 1b/2 Trials at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology World Gastrointestinal (GI) Congress

CRANBURY, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced that data on its lead compound, devimistat, has been selected for an oral presentation at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology World Gastrointestinal Congress (ESMO), taking place June 30 through July 3, 2021.

“We are proud to have our primary clinical investigators present at EMSO to share updates from our ongoing trials for devimistat in pancreatic and biliary tract cancer, two hard-to-treat diseases with few treatment options,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael Pharmaceuticals. “Dr. Philip A. Philip and Dr. Vaibhav Sahai will share important perspectives on new treatment options from their frontline experience treating cancer and evaluating devimistat in clinical trials.”

Presentation Details:
Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer: Cancer of the Pancreas and Biliary Tract
Poster Title: A multicenter, randomized phase 1b/2 study of gemcitabine and cisplatin with or without CPI-613 as first-line therapy for patients with advanced unresectable biliary tract cancer (BilT-04)
Date: June 30, 2021
Abstract ID: 390
Authors: Vaibhav Sahai, Amy E. Chang, Oxana V. Crysler, David B. Zhen, Muhammad S. Beg, Kent A. Griffith, Mark M. Zalupski

Session Title: Session I: Cancer of the Pancreas and Biliary Tract, Q&A
Date: July 1, 2021
Time: 4:34 PM (CEST)
Speaker: Philip A. Philip

Devimistat’s mechanism of action aims to stunt the growth of cancer cells, creating an opportunity to increase survival rates for cancers like pancreatic and biliary tract, which have historically produced grim outlooks for patients. According to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database, biliary tract cancer has a 5-year relative survival rate of just 9% across all combined SEER stages (localized, regional and distant). Pancreatic cancer has a similar profile, with a 5-year relative survival rate of 10.8%. Patients battling both cancers urgently need therapeutic options that can improve survival rates.

“Our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to share updates from our clinical study currently in-progress for the treatment of biliary cancer, especially at the ESMO GI Congress,” said Vaibhav Sahai, MBBS, M.S., primary investigator and medical oncologist at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

