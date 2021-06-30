QOMPLX Introduces High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series Database to Compete with Major Cloud Providers

TYSONS, Va., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX is proud to announce TimeEngine, a multidimensional database and analytics engine for ingesting, storing, and modeling time series data. TimeEngine makes it easy for customers to better understand their data even when collecting and operating at billions of data events per day.

TimeEngine supports elastic autoscaling to petabyte ranges while maintaining low millisecond-level query performance available as a Software-as-a-Service offering. This capability enables the acceleration of decision-making, the automation of detection and triage routines on sensor data as well as the creation of tremendous business value by ingesting, processing, storing, and alerting on analytic routines and queries with confidence and without interruption.

Data is core to our modern digital economy, but the eye-popping volume of dataflows organizations must examine has grown from a steady stream to a thunderous waterfall. To gain a comprehensive understanding of a variety of operational risks, sometimes insight only comes from understanding how related data changes over time, space, or other logical progression. That can include applications like:

Tracking mobile assets like vehicles and shipping containers and how their attributes are changing

and how their attributes are changing Examining how corporate premises may be impacted by wind or flood exposures

How operational technology assets perform over time and can achieve better performance using predictive maintenance and operations practices

and operations practices Understanding climate change by tracking changing animal migrations or behaviors

by tracking changing animal migrations or behaviors Evaluating and alerting on activities and geo-tagged information within a specified proximity to potential terrorism targets and political violence events



“TimeEngine is unapologetically built for tremendous speed and scale,” said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX. “It provides a flexible and highly configurable solution to optimize and reduce data analysis and retention costs. With powerful querying tools and specialized modeling capabilities for a wide spectrum of applications, we’re confident that TimeEngine can outcompete existing offerings with its advanced analytic features, robust scalability, and attractive storage costs.”