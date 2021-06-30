checkAd

World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Agreement with Nexpirion and Launch of Operations in the U.S. & Latin America

World of Wireless, International Telecom Inc. (OTC: WWII)

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowitel, the world's only communications leader offering a full suite of globally available voice, streaming and texting connections at an affordable, flat, monthly rate, today announced that after a long development and extensive pilot period, it has concluded that its proprietary wireless network is stable, fully operational and able to support the launch of operations in the U.S. and Latin America in conjunction with a foreign distribution agreement with Nexpirion, a provider of telecom services with approximately 2.5 million subscribers.

Nexpirion, as a holder of permission under FCC section 214, and operating a telecom switch which integrates the best of Internet Protocol with traditional legacy telephony, will use the Wowitel proprietary network to provide the use of VoIP and SMS as a vehicle to connect with their customers.

“We are happy to report that we are fully prepared to use the Wowitel network to extend the services we can offer to our customers. Our plan is to offer our English-speaking customers a tried and true product we call Smart Voice and to offer our Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S. and Latin American markets our Spanish language product known as Voz Inteligente,” said John Rance, CEO of Nexpirion.

“This is an exciting and pivotal time for Wowitel and I couldn’t be more pleased to be interconnected with Nexpirion as we launch our services into the global market. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” said Gene Curcio, President and CEO of World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc.

Nexpirion will be reaching out to its users with further details.

WEBSITE: www.wowitel.com

CONTACT US
Email: g.curcio@wowitel.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.





