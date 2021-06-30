checkAd

AGF Management Limited Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 29, 2021, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) declared a dividend of $0.09 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on July 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2021.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $41 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com 

Baoqin Guo
Vice-President, Finance
416-865-4228, InvestorRelations@agf.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On June 29, 2021, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) declared a dividend of $0.09 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus