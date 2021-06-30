checkAd

Journey Medical Corporation Enters into a Definitive Agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. to Develop and Commercialize DFD-29 for the Treatment of Rosacea

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Journey Medical and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. will conduct two Phase 3 clinical trials to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of oral minocycline for regulatory approval

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”), a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), today announced an agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (“Dr. Reddy’s”) for the collaborative development and commercialization of the DFD-29 program (Minocycline Modified Release Capsules 40 mg) for the treatment of rosacea. Journey Medical has acquired global commercialization rights including the U.S. and Europe, except that Dr. Reddy’s has retained certain rights to the program in select markets including Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Through this collaboration, the parties will work together to complete the development of DFD-29. Dr. Reddy’s will provide development support including the monitoring of two Phase 3 clinical trials.

A Phase 2 study in Germany was completed which assessed the efficacy, safety and tolerability of DFD-29 for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea over 16 weeks. DFD-29 demonstrated statistical significance to both placebo and active control, Oraycea (German equivalent of U.S. marketed Oracea), on both co-primary endpoints—proportion of subjects with Investigator’s Global Assessment treatment success (grade 0 or 1 with at least a two grade reduction from baseline at week 16) and total inflammatory lesion count reduction from baseline to week 16. Most notably, DFD-29 had approximately double the efficacy when compared against Oraycea for both co-primary endpoints.

Claude Maraoui, President and Chief Executive Officer of Journey Medical, stated, “DFD-29 has the potential to be an effective treatment option for those patients who suffer from rosacea. This collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s for the development of DFD-29 marks a meaningful milestone for Journey Medical, allowing us to continue to broaden our footprint in dermatology while expanding our focus to include late-stage development programs that have a strategic fit.”

Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Fortress’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “At Fortress and our partner companies, we always seek opportunities to deliver potential medicines to patients in need. We look forward to working with Dr. Reddy’s to further develop DFD-29 for the treatment of rosacea, which has already seen promising results in Phase 2 clinical trials. The National Rosacea Society estimates 16 million U.S. based patients suffer from rosacea, demonstrating the sizeable market for this opportunity.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Journey Medical Corporation Enters into a Definitive Agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. to Develop and Commercialize DFD-29 for the Treatment of Rosacea Journey Medical and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. will conduct two Phase 3 clinical trials to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of oral minocycline for regulatory approvalNEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus