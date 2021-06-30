checkAd

Grove Inc. Planning Entry Into Nutraceuticals with Vitamedica Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Henderson, NV, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grove Inc. (the “Company” or “Grove”) (NASDAQ: GRVI), the Nevada based company redefining the way hemp is bought, produced, and sold, is pleased to announce a strong potential entrance into the nutraceutical space with a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Vitamedica, a leading online seller of supplements for Surgery + Recovery, Skin + Beauty, and Health + Wellness. While the parties plan to negotiate in good faith a definitive binding agreement over the next 30 days, there is no assurance that such an agreement will materialize, or that any acquisition transaction will ultimately close. In addition, the parties will need to complete extensive due diligence to their satisfaction. It is anticipated that if the acquisition does ultimately close, it will be immediately accretive to Grove, being both top line and net income positive for the company.

The potential transaction could combine Grove’s innovation in production and automated low-cost manufacturing with the extensive product line of Vitamedica, which has been recommended by thousands of doctors to serve over 1 million patients. With this letter of intent, the Company has taken direct aim at the vitamin + nutraceutical market in order to address health + wellness needs of all consumers. Vitamedica stood out, not only because of its reputation and testimonials from consumers, but because of the 25 years of clinical use and the products being formulated by physicians. 

David H. Rahm, MD, the founder of Vitamedica and practicing anesthesiologist took the approach of focusing on disease prevention rather than those trained to focus on disease treatment. “I founded VitaMedica to ensure that my patients were able to obtain high-quality nutritional supplements. After providing our products only through plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, and medical spas for over a decade, we’re pleased to offer our recovery, skin health and weight management products to consumers directly on our website.” Vitamedica actively sells their products to consumers as well as doctors and surgeons who offer products to their patients, creating a full circle distribution channel with everyday people and the medical field. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grove Inc. Planning Entry Into Nutraceuticals with Vitamedica Agreement Henderson, NV, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Grove Inc. (the “Company” or “Grove”) (NASDAQ: GRVI), the Nevada based company redefining the way hemp is bought, produced, and sold, is pleased to announce a strong potential …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus