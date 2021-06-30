Voting Results for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Held on June 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“ Integra ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2021. A total of 22,225,932 common shares have been voted, representing 40.55% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

Setting the number of directors at 7 was approved.

For % Against % To Set the Number of Directors at 7 99.97% 0.03%

2. Election of Directors



The following individuals were elected as directors for the ensuing year: Stephen de Jong, George Salamis, David Awram, Timo Jauristo, Anna Ladd-Kruger, C.L. “Butch” Otter, and Carolyn Clark Loder. The following is a summary of the voting results for the Company’s 7 directors:

Nominees For % Withheld % Stephen de Jong 97.98% 2.02% George Salamis 93.35% 6.65% David Awram 91.35% 8.65% Timo Jauristo 99.98% 0.02% Anna Ladd-Kruger 99.96% 0.04% C.L. “Butch” Otter 99.96% 0.04% Carolyn Clark Loder 99.98% 0.02%

3. Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company



MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

For % Withheld % Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company 99.98% 0.02%

4. Approval of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan



The Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan was approved by disinterested shareholders.

For % Against % Approval of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan 86.58% 13.42%

The Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan is a “rolling” plan, pursuant to which the aggregate number of common shares to be issued under the plan shall not exceed 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. The Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan increases the maximum number of common shares underlying RSUs and DSUs to 1,200,000 and 400,000, respectively. The Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan also amends the applicable corporate statute to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Please see the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021 for further information on the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.