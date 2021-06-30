checkAd

Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo Hamptons 2021, Christie Brinkley And BMW, Also Hosting The “Hottest” Event In The Hamptons

Internationally Known Hosts Such As BMW North America, Turks & Caicos Tourism and Sotheby’s Realty Are Also Sponsoring The Polo Match & Event

New York, New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, which recently announced that it will be a sponsor for the Polo Hamptons Polo Match and Event also announced that it will be in good company, with the other sponsors of the Match & Event.

A July 24, the event, will be hosted by fashion icon, Christie Brinkley, and includes BMW North America, Turks & Caicos Tourism and Sotheby’s Realty… and more.

This match and event are produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. The Polo Match & Cocktail Party, held in Bridgehampton, 900 Lumber Lane, on July 24, 2021 

CEO James DiPrima said: “The clientele attending will include some of the world’s most important influencers and the owners of international trend setting fashion houses and as a sponsor, the Company’s representatives will have the opportunity to gain new inroads for the company in both the Chuck’s Vintage and the Company’s cutting-edge solar technologies.”

About Chuck’s Vintage:
Chuck’s Vintage provides its clients an all-access pass to historical fashion. Accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era, lest we forget its beauty. It seems only fitting that Chuck’s Vintage would open its doors during a pandemic that is most closely associated with the plague that befell Los Angeles in 1924. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing business regulations and restrictions, Chuck’s Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a white glove experience. 

