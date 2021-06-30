Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Anoto Group AB on June 30, 2021

The Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) on June 30, 2021 of Anoto Group AB (publ) (the “Company”) decided to adopt the balance sheet, income statement, consolidated balance sheet and consolidated income statement for 2020. Furthermore, it was resolved that no dividend will be distributed and that the unrestricted equity in the parent company shall be carried forward.

The AGM resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for 2020.

As members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM, the AGM re-elected Jörgen Durban, Young Soo (Perry) Ha, Anders Sjögren and Dennis Song.

Jörgen Durban was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Election of auditor

The AGM elected the registered auditing company BDO Mälardalen AB as auditor for a period of four years. BDO Mälardalen AB has announced the intention that the authorized accountant Carl-Johan Kjellman will be appointed as the auditor-in-charge and that the authorized accountant Johan Phermanson will be appointed auditor for the same period.

Implementation of an incentive scheme for Senior Executives of the Company

The AGM resolved to adopt an incentive scheme for Senior Executives of the Company.

The purpose of the incentive scheme is to advance the interests of the shareholders of the Company by enhancing the Company’s ability to attract, retain and motivate persons who are expected to make important contributions to the Company and by providing such persons with equity ownership opportunities and performance-based incentives that are intended to better align the interests of such persons with those of the shareholders of the Company.

The proposed incentive program means that the participants will be granted stock options free of charge. The program comprises a maximum of 17,789,489 stock options, representing approximately 7.6 per cent of the share capital and votes after dilution, based on the current number of shares in the Company. The number of stock options granted to the CEO shall be up to 6,469,745 options and the number of options for each of the members of the Senior Management and other key employees shall be between 200,000 and 4,313,163 options. Board members of the Company not employed by the Group shall not participate in the incentive scheme.