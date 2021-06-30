checkAd

Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:03  |  82   |   |   

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, is pleased to provide an update to shareholders regarding the progress of the company’s road map and milestones in preparation for the launch of Abaxx Commodity Exchange in Singapore, including the Company’s ID++ suite of Abaxx workflow applications and software services.

Dear Shareholders,

As we close out the first half of 2021, our primary project activities are progressing toward our previously stated goal of “internal launch readiness” by the end of the June quarter, with most project activities at or near internal completion and awaiting further coordination and completion with external partners, as detailed below. Abaxx is actively engaged in the senior management review phase before the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”), our primary regulator, as we await our Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) approval in principle (“AIP”) and advance the exchange toward launch in 2H 2021. As of June 30th, all Clearing House application materials including technical-review comment documentation and supplementary requests have been submitted as required for AIP. No assurances can be made as to the final timing of AIP, but Abaxx has advanced discussions with prospective membership launch-partners to begin the final stage of commercial preparedness.

The Company has categorized development activities broadly as regulatory applications and operations ramp up in Singapore; commercial engagement and exchange product development; internal technology development and external technology integration. In addition to these core Exchange development activities, Abaxx Technologies is testing an advanced suite of productivity and workflow applications which are not required for exchange participants, but function symbiotically with the core capabilities of the Exchange and Clearinghouse. The suite is intended to enable Measurement, Verification and Reporting (MVR) activities related to ESG externality-pricing considerations for commodity market participants.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus