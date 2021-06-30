Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. , (NEO: ABXX ) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. , the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast , is pleased to provide an update to shareholders regarding the progress of the company’s road map and milestones in preparation for the launch of Abaxx Commodity Exchange in Singapore, including the Company’s ID++ suite of Abaxx workflow applications and software services.

As we close out the first half of 2021, our primary project activities are progressing toward our previously stated goal of “internal launch readiness” by the end of the June quarter, with most project activities at or near internal completion and awaiting further coordination and completion with external partners, as detailed below. Abaxx is actively engaged in the senior management review phase before the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”), our primary regulator, as we await our Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) approval in principle (“AIP”) and advance the exchange toward launch in 2H 2021. As of June 30th, all Clearing House application materials including technical-review comment documentation and supplementary requests have been submitted as required for AIP. No assurances can be made as to the final timing of AIP, but Abaxx has advanced discussions with prospective membership launch-partners to begin the final stage of commercial preparedness.

The Company has categorized development activities broadly as regulatory applications and operations ramp up in Singapore; commercial engagement and exchange product development; internal technology development and external technology integration. In addition to these core Exchange development activities, Abaxx Technologies is testing an advanced suite of productivity and workflow applications which are not required for exchange participants, but function symbiotically with the core capabilities of the Exchange and Clearinghouse. The suite is intended to enable Measurement, Verification and Reporting (MVR) activities related to ESG externality-pricing considerations for commodity market participants.