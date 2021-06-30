Enviro-Serv, Inc. Enters Expanded Joint Venture Partnership for Second Straight Year With Michigan Outdoor Medical Marijuana Grow

Enviro-Serv chairman and CEO Chris Trina stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce for the second year in a row in conjunction with Wisconsin based investment firm Canna Capital Development group in funding our outdoor medical marijuana grow in Central Michigan. We have tripled our investment capital for this growing season and feel strongly about very high yields and great results in this fast-growing industry. At the end of 2020 EVSV yielded a net return of 75% in our partnership with Canna Capital and we believe this return on investment will be exceeded this year. Additionally, we are very excited that in our investment funding agreement for this 2021 grow we have secured a guaranteed option for EVSV to partake in another 2022 grow making this a two-year collaboration should we choose. For security reasons, details of the grow location will not be provided. The cultivators who have partnered with us have over 11 years of medical marijuana experience in multiple states.”

Mr. Trina went on to say, “We have high expectations in this collaboration and expect the demand to stay extremely strong in the state of Michigan. We continue to explore in-house opportunities in Michigan and anxiously await our home state of Wisconsin to pass necessary laws to legalize. Although we are not revealing details of the exact terms of this partnership, further developmental news will be provided as milestones are achieved; however, we fully expect these revenues to hit this fiscal year.”

Mr. Trina concluded, “The Michigan grow has already been fully planted and harvesting is expected in October with processing to commence immediately thereafter. This is a watershed moment yet again for our company as it marks our further interest in the rapidly growing US cannabis industry especially as it pertains to the state of Michigan. We continue to grow and explore opportunities that will meet the needs of MMJ and Hemp users and enhance our shareholder value while benefiting patients’ lives. As Q2 ends today we are hitting on all cylinders in our core pest control division and look forward to continued imminent news releases pertinent to fundamental operations in our efforts to further increase shareholder value,” Trina added.

