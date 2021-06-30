Nemaura Medical Reports Results and Provides Business Update for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Loughborough, England, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura”) , a medical technology company commercializing sugarBEAT, a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM), together with BEATdiabetes, a health subscription service designed to help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage their condition through personalized lifestyle coaching, today provided a business update and released financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Received positive feedback from the first users of sugarBEAT as part of the soft launch in the UK, leading to purchase order for 200,000 sensors and a rolling purchase order forecast for 2 million sensors over the next 2 years.

Launch a digital healthcare subscription service in the U.S. under the brand name BEATdiabetes.life, targeted at over 25 million people with Type 2 diabetes and 88 million people with pre-diabetes in the U.S.

In discussions with several third parties regarding regional and global partnerships for sugarBEAT.

Repurpose sugarBEAT as a Continuous Temperature Monitor (CTM), and a technical file has since been prepared in readiness for submission and approvals in the USA and EU.

Secured a total of $25 million in non-dilutive funding, in the form of non-convertible loans to accelerate commercial roll out

Announced stockholder approval of the Nemaura Medical Inc. 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan, designed to recruit and retain top talent across the company.

Dr. Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical, commented, “This is a very exciting period for Nemaura Medical as we have steadily transitioned toward commercialization of our lead product, sugarBEAT, initially in the UK and our BEATdiabetes program in the USA. As the world’s first non-invasive, needle-free CGM, sugarBEAT is uniquely positioned to target the underserved $80 billion market for people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, as well as prediabetes and the consumer metabolic health space. We remain highly encouraged by the outlook for the business and look forward to providing further updates as we execute on our commercial strategy.”