checkAd

Halberd Corp. Discovers a Proprietary Disease-Causing Antigen Removal Process

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Method Does Not Require Antibody Conjugated Metallic NanoparticlesJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces a possible breakthrough method for the removal of the disease-causing antigen(s) that …

Method Does Not Require Antibody Conjugated Metallic Nanoparticles

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces a possible breakthrough method for the removal of the disease-causing antigen(s) that does not require the use of metallic nanoparticles conjugated to antibodies. This simplified method for the removal of disease-causing antigen(s) utilizes more conventional medical equipment found in hospitals and clinics and utilizes our patented extracorporeal treatment process. The method promises to simplify the commercial stocking and delivery of treatment materials and reduces costs associated with administration of treatments.

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "This simplified treatment process will be developed simultaneously with the radio frequency & laser emissive energy concepts. Halberd will initially target this process for application to the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, which will involve three peptide/protein antigens - tau, phosphorylated tau, & beta amyloid - plus four inflammatory cytokines linked to the development and progression of Alzheimer's Disease. Details forthcoming as provisional patent applications are being prepared while development work continues. We are extremely excited about this concept since it reduces development time and cost while offering greater acceptability in the market and greater commercial opportunities for Halberd Corporation."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;
support@halberdcorporation.com
http://www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653684/Halberd-Corp-Discovers-a-Proprietary ...

Halberd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Revoulutionärer Prozess heilt jede Infektionskrankheit
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halberd Corp. Discovers a Proprietary Disease-Causing Antigen Removal Process Method Does Not Require Antibody Conjugated Metallic NanoparticlesJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces a possible breakthrough method for the removal of the disease-causing antigen(s) that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Makara Provides Updates on Financing and Nearby Mineral Exploration Activities
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.21
Halberd Corporation's Proprietary Technology for Alzheimer’s Disease Enters Stage 4 of 7 Stage Process
16.06.21
Halberd Corporation Successfully Conjugates Metallic Particles and Antibodies Against Alzheimer's Disease-Associated Antigens
09.06.21
Halberd Corporation Undertakes Process Toward the Elimination of Alzheimer’s Disease
07.06.21
Halberd Corporation Creates Two New and Stronger SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies
01.06.21
Halberd Corp. Files Provisional Patent Application Complementing Patented Extracorporeal Radio Frequency/Laser Projects