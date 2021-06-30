Grow Capital Inc (GRWC) Hires Two Senior Executives to Guide the Company's Newest Division, "PERA Administrators"

PERA Administrators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grow Capital, is a third-party public employee retirement plan administrator ("TPA") with a new approach to plan education and participant support that is uniquely positioned to improve the financial …

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB: GRWC) is a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising upstarts in the financial technology sector ("FinTech") to provide its shareholders access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses that are uniquely positioned for rapid growth. Today, GROW announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PERA, has added two industry veterans to its team.

PERA Administrators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grow Capital, is a third-party public employee retirement plan administrator ("TPA") with a new approach to plan education and participant support that is uniquely positioned to improve the financial wellness of school district and governmental employees nationwide.

"Mark Buckley and John Thorne collectively lead the niche of public education retirement planning and bring immense credibility and contacts, making PERA Administrators The New Way To TPA", said CEO of Grow Capital, Inc Terry Kennedy.

Kennedy continued, "Their names should make the old school third party Administrator groups take note that PERA Administrators is here to improve upon the standard model and truly serve the needs of the public employee market."

Mark Buckley will be the V.P. of Business Development - East for PERA Administrators.

Mark was previously with U.S. OMNI and brings over 30 years of strategic sales and business development experience to PERA Administrators. Prior to joining PERA, Mark's experience includes over 13 years in the financial services industry where he has spent the last eight years in the management and administration of 403(b) / 457(b) plans for K-12 school districts nationwide. Mark will be responsible for identifying target markets, new client acquisition, developing channel partnerships and extending market penetration throughout the Eastern United States. Mark holds a bachelor's degree in Communications from The University of Dayton.

John Thorne will be the Vice President of Business Development - West for PERA Administrators.

John is passionate about helping clients secure their financial future. He joined PERA Administrators as Vice President. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. John has managed 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) plans for numerous companies and aids in compliance functions for these companies for the past 15 years. John enjoys building strategic relationships in this highly segmented marketplace that is comprised of advisors, brokers and Third Party Administrators across the nation.