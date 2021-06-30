checkAd

Inspirato, The Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, To Be Publicly Listed Through A Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.

Inspirato is revolutionizing luxury hospitality with its proprietary next-generation travel subscription platform, designed to capture a growing share of the $135 billion luxury travel market

Inspirato's business model solves critical pain points for luxury travelers looking for a simple, valuable subscription inclusive of nightly rates, taxes, and fees, as well as hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize excess inventory through an attractive opaque booking channel

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to accelerate new subscriber acquisition, expand Inspirato's property portfolio, advance its subscription technology, and invest in product extensions and adjacent luxury lifestyle markets

The transaction values the combined company at an estimated pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion and is expected to provide up to $260 million in net cash proceeds, assuming no redemptions, including a committed PIPE totaling approximately $100 million

The PIPE is led by Janus Henderson Investors and Rodina, and includes additional incremental capital from Kleiner Perkins, IVP, Company founders, and certain other existing investors, reflecting strong confidence in the business

Investor call scheduled for June 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Inspirato LLC ("Inspirato" or the "Company"), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. ("Thayer") (NASDAQ:TVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Inspirato becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the pro forma company at an estimated enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Inspirato, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ISPO."

Inspirato delivers exceptional luxury travel experiences with superior service and certainty for affluent travelers in destinations around the world, designed to create lasting memories and relationships with family and friends. The company's proprietary subscription platform revolutionizes luxury hospitality by creating a frictionless booking journey that expands the addressable market for luxury travel, while also creating a new opaque channel for real estate and hospitality partners to monetize excess inventory.

14:00 Uhr
Inspirato, the Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, to Be Publicly Listed Through a Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.