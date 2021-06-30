checkAd

Genoil Signs Agreement in Oman to Build First GHU Upgrader in Duqm Port

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

FUNDING, LICENSES AND ALL PERMITS AS WELL AS FEEDSTOCK SUPPLY AND OFFTAKE AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN GRANTED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN THE PROJECT.MUSCAT, OMAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Genoil Inc. (OTC PINK:GNOLF) signed an agreement with the Ras …

FUNDING, LICENSES AND ALL PERMITS AS WELL AS FEEDSTOCK SUPPLY AND OFFTAKE AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN GRANTED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN THE PROJECT.

MUSCAT, OMAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Genoil Inc. (OTC PINK:GNOLF) signed an agreement with the Ras Madrakah Petroleum Industry Company and Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Company, a subsidiary of Yanchang Petroleum International Limited to develop a greenfield Genoil Upgrading refinery with a capacity of 200,000 barrel per day in the Port of Duqm in the Sultanate of Oman. Estimated to cost approximately $2.4 billion USD, the project will utilize the Genoil Upgrading Technology "GHU" Process. Genoil will license its proprietary technology, process design package, training, and advisory services, as well as proprietary catalyst and equipment supply.

Beijing Petrochemical has been selected to perform the feasibility study, the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) to do the project management and act as project EPC contractor including EPC contractor for the construction of storage tank farms, project offsite facilities including the product export terminal, and other required infrastructure such as pipelines.

Ras Madrakah owns the only private refinery license ever granted by the Government of Oman and project has received strong local support. Eight hundred hectares of land has been reserved for the project. Government gas supply is in place, there are three crude feedstock agreements in place for up to 200,000 barrels per day and three refined product offtake contracts have been secured as well. Eight square kilometers of land has been secured in the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD). The local licenses allow for export and import of products, sea and coastal oil and gas water transport and construction of petrochemical complexes. The local licenses have no limitation on project capacity and will allow for expansion in the future.

The facility will utilize up to nine crude oil storage tanks, with a capacity of 500,000 barrels each, in Ras Markaz. An 80 km-long, 28 inch diameter underground pipeline will supply the feedstock from the crude oil storage tanks in Ras Markaz to the Genoil Duqm refinery.

The project will be very stimulative to the local economy and is estimated to create eighteen thousand jobs for the Sultanate of Oman and will utilize many existing contractors and local manufacturing vendors. It is expected that once the project is up and running it will be operated by Beijing Petrochemical and Yanchang Petroleum Limited.

Seite 1 von 2
Genoil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genoil Signs Agreement in Oman to Build First GHU Upgrader in Duqm Port FUNDING, LICENSES AND ALL PERMITS AS WELL AS FEEDSTOCK SUPPLY AND OFFTAKE AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN GRANTED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN THE PROJECT.MUSCAT, OMAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Genoil Inc. (OTC PINK:GNOLF) signed an agreement with the Ras …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Makara Provides Updates on Financing and Nearby Mineral Exploration Activities
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...