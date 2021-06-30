checkAd

DGAP-News Ekosem-Agrar AG publishes further preliminary 2020 figures as well as the first sustainability report

DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Sustainability
Ekosem-Agrar AG publishes further preliminary 2020 figures as well as the first sustainability report

30.06.2021 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar AG publishes further preliminary 2020 figures as well as the first sustainability report

  • Sales revenues increase by 15% to EUR 464 million
  • EBITDA again above prior-year level at EUR 189 million (+13%*)
  • Operating result (EBIT) reaches EUR 99 million (previous year: EUR 92 million*)
  • Positive development in the first five months of 2021
  • First sustainability report available at https://www.ekosem-agrar.de/en/

Walldorf, 30 June 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, today publishes further preliminary figures for the financial year 2020. The publication of the audited 2020 consolidated financial statements scheduled for today had to be postponed due to the outstanding clarification of a few open issues with the auditor (see the recently published ad hoc release).

In addition, the company today published the Ekosem-Agrar Group's first voluntary sustainability report in accordance with the internationally recognized GRI standards. As one of the world's largest producers of raw milk, the company thus aims to live up to its responsibility and contribute its part in developing standards for sustainable action in its industry. The Sustainability Report 2020 is available for download at https://www.ekosem-agrar.de/en/.
 

Preliminary figures 2020

In the past financial year, sales revenues increased by 15% to EUR 464.0 million (previous year: EUR 402.7 million). Raw milk production accounted for the largest share of sales revenues at 63% (EUR 290.7 million), followed by revenues from the sale of grain and other agricultural products at 21% or EUR 96.8 million. The share of revenues generated by the strategically important milk processing business segment was 10% (EUR 44.5 million) in the financial year 2020. Total output (revenue plus changes in the balances of fall-ploughed land and of agricultural produce and biological assets as well as other operating income) rose from EUR 564.5 million* to EUR 615.9 million.

