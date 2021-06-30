Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, announced today a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck. This collaboration will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Alpine’s ALPN-202, a first-in-class conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. The clinical trial, NEON-2, began dosing study participants in June 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Merck, one of the world’s leading immuno-oncology companies,” said Stanford Peng, M.D., Ph.D., President and Head of R&D of Alpine. “Our prior preclinical studies demonstrated that the combination of ALPN-202 and a PD-1 inhibitor can be particularly advantageous, and this collaboration will greatly enable our ability to pursue this opportunity in the clinic. This study, in conjunction with NEON-1, ALPN-202’s ongoing first-in-human monotherapy trial, will provide insights across a broad spectrum of cancers and lines of therapy.”