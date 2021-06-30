checkAd

Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, announced today a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck. This collaboration will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Alpine’s ALPN-202, a first-in-class conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. The clinical trial, NEON-2, began dosing study participants in June 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Merck, one of the world’s leading immuno-oncology companies,” said Stanford Peng, M.D., Ph.D., President and Head of R&D of Alpine. “Our prior preclinical studies demonstrated that the combination of ALPN-202 and a PD-1 inhibitor can be particularly advantageous, and this collaboration will greatly enable our ability to pursue this opportunity in the clinic. This study, in conjunction with NEON-1, ALPN-202’s ongoing first-in-human monotherapy trial, will provide insights across a broad spectrum of cancers and lines of therapy.”

KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

About ALPN-202

ALPN-202 is a first-in-class, conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor with the potential to improve upon the efficacy of combined checkpoint inhibition while limiting significant toxicities. Preclinical studies of ALPN-202 have successfully demonstrated superior efficacy in tumor models compared to checkpoint inhibition alone. NEON-1 (NCT04186637), a monotherapy study of ALPN-202 in patients with advanced malignancies, and NEON-2 (NCT04920383), a study of ALPN-202 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced malignancies, are currently enrolling.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

24.06.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces First Patient Dosed in Synergy, ALPN-101 Phase 2 Lupus Clinical Trial and $45 million in Development Milestones Achieved Under AbbVie Collaboration
20.06.21
Vergiss Biogen: Diese 2 unbekannteren Biotechs stehen vor dem Durchbruch
08.06.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
04.06.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces ALPN-202 Clinical Data Presented at the 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting
02.06.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Presents ALPN-303 Data During the 2021 EULAR Virtual Meeting
02.06.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Appoints Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., M.A.S. as Chief Medical Officer