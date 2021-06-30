checkAd

CrowdStrike Wins 2021 Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner and Canada AWS Partner Awards

30.06.2021   

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced it has been named the winner of two key Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner-focused awards – the 2021 AWS Global Public Sector Partner Award for best cybersecurity solution and 2021 Canada AWS Partner Award as the ISV Partner of the Year.

AWS partner awards are presented to those who set the platform for innovation by helping customers in various industries, including the public sector. The awards celebrate the achievements of companies that AWS recognizes as the best in the industry for protecting today’s corporate world and the government from an array of sophisticated risks and threats.

As the best cybersecurity solution within the 2021 AWS Global Public Sector Partner award program, CrowdStrike won this accolade for providing its public sector specific customers with comprehensive endpoint and workload protection and visibility by using machine learning, behavioral analytics and proactive threat hunting to stop all attack types, while making sure they meet the most stringent compliance requirements. Falcon predicts and prevents modern threats in real time through its industry-leading set of endpoint and cloud workload telemetry, threat intelligence and AI-powered analytics. The unique benefits of its single-agent architecture include immediate time-to-value, better performance, reduced cost and complexity and better protection for on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

“We are honored to have received both AWS partner awards,” said Matthew Polly, vice president, Worldwide Alliances, Channel and Business Development, CrowdStrike. “These awards speak directly to our ability to protect public sector customers’ endpoints and workloads through machine learning, behavioral analytics and proactive threat hunting to stop attacks. They also highlight how well we work within our partner ecosystem in support of the public sector.”

The AWS ISV Partner of the Year recognized CrowdStrike for its shared responsibility model of cloud security that enables customers to secure their workloads and data in the cloud. CrowdStrike’s cloud-delivered next-generation endpoint protection platform provides unified next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response (EDR), IT hygiene and a 24/7 managed hunting service — all delivered via a single lightweight agent. The cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform was designed to overcome the limitations of legacy security solutions, with the ability to scale to meet the needs of the public sector, whether they have 10 workloads or a million workloads to secure.

“I want to personally thank all our AWS public sector partners who are essential in driving innovation, accelerating digital transformation and delivering results for our government customers,” said Sandy Carter, vice president of Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS.

To watch CrowdStrike receive its Global Public Sector Partner Award, register for The AWS Public Sector Partner Awards 2021 on theCUBE.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates approximately 6 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

You can gain full access to CrowdStrike Falcon by starting your free trial here.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

