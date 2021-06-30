CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Orphazyme announced 24-month interim results of an OLE trial, providing efficacy and safety data for its investigational treatment arimoclomol in NPC for up to 36 months. The data are featured in a presentation as part of the Parseghian Scientific Conference for NPC Research. The results demonstrate that arimoclomol provided a sustained benefit to study participants by reducing NPC progression as measured by the 5-domain NPC Clinical Severity Scale (5D-NPCCSS).

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx"), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today commented on Orphazyme A/S’s (NASDAQ: ORPH) ("Orphazyme") recently announced 24-month interim results of an open-label extension (OLE) trial of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).

“Following on the outcomes from the 12-month double-blind phase, which indicated a clinically meaningful effect on disease progression, these longer-term data provide an encouraging picture that arimoclomol could deliver a sustained benefit and consistent safety profile over time,” said Marc Patterson, MD, Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics and Medical Genetics, Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester, MN.

Orphazyme stated arimoclomol demonstrated a consistent safety profile throughout the 36-month treatment period. Adverse events observed during the open label extension phase were similar to those observed in the double-blind phase. A total of 41 patients joined the OLE following the double-blind period; 33 have now completed up to 36 months of treatment.

Orphazyme also indicated data from the 36-month period support the findings from the 12-month double-blind period, which showed a clinically meaningful difference on the 5-domain NPCCSS, with a significant p-value of 0.046 (previously calculated at p=0.0537).

Orphazyme CEO Christophe Bourdon stated: “These data provide further evidence of the clinical profile of arimoclomol to treat this population and may support our efforts to pursue regulatory approval to deliver a much-needed option for the NPC community. We continue to evaluate our path forward in the U.S. following the recent FDA response, and our application remains under active review in the European Union.”

Steven A. Kriegsman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CytRx, stated: “We are optimistic about the direction Orphazyme is headed in and look forward to continued developments on the path to regulatory approval for arimoclomol for NPC in Europe and the U.S. Additionally, we are excited by the interim results of the open-label extension trial, which indicated that arimoclomol had a clinically meaningful effect on reducing NPC progression in participants. The data further demonstrates the significance of what arimoclomol can do for society and highlights the importance of focusing on its advancement. We recognize that progress in the biopharmaceutical industry is not always linear, and we believe the actions Orphazyme is taking through its announced restructuring plan will only serve to strengthen the company and streamline its efforts on its drug pipeline progress.”