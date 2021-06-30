CorEnergy Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Conversion of Series C Preferred Equity

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced results from its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. In addition, the Board of the Company authorized management to enter into an agreement to convert the right to receive the Company’s 9.0% Series C Preferred Stock into 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

"We are grateful for the affirmative votes on all four 2021 annual meeting ballot items, and in particular the overwhelming support of stockholders for the issuance of our Class B Common Stock associated with the Crimson Transaction earlier this year and the internalization of our REIT manager. We believe that both of these ballot items represent important steps forward as we work to build the industry’s first midstream infrastructure REIT that can both own and operate select assets," said Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, the board authorization to enter into an agreement to convert the right to receive our 9.0% Series C Exchangeable Preferred equity into 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred equity, upon execution and assuming effectiveness as of June 30, is expected to reduce our expected annual preferred dividend cost by more than $450,000 and further simplify our capital structure."