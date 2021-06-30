EbixCash Financial Technologies Features in the Leaderboard for Private Banking & Wealth Management in the IBS Sales League Table 2021

The IBS Sales League Table evaluated global sales to new named customers for the 2020 calendar year. EbixCash Financial Technologies topped the League Table in Four categories, namely:

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that MoneyWare, its flagship product for wealth and asset management, has been awarded the Leaderboard position in the IBS Sales League table for 2021.

1. Global Leader Board in the Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions area

2. Global Sales League Table 2021 - Amongst the leaders in Private Banking & Wealth Management

3. Global Sales League Table 2021 - Amongst the Leaders in Investment & Fund Management

4. Domestic Sales League Table 2021 - Leader in Private Banking and Wealth Management Category

MoneyWare - a multi asset class, multi markets and multicurrency platform allows wealth and asset managers to run their complete front to back-office lifecycle including on demand digital customer engagement through Robo-Advisory, research and analytics enabling DIY journey including virtual remote monitoring assistance through video conferencing & co-browsing. The solution empowers RMs and Financial advisors to pro-actively advise and assist clients. It enables portfolio managers to track and rebalance portfolio with direct market access. The solution improves operational efficiency by providing straight through processing and integrating with brokers, custodians, and market data platforms.

EbixCash Financial Technologies Chief Business Officer, Dhawal Kamath, said, “We are delighted to be featured by IBS Intelligence as the No. 1 Private banking & Wealth Management solution provider in India. This is also the sixth time consecutively that our solution has been named amongst the global leading solutions. We wish to sincerely thank our customer community, eco-system partners and our employees for this shared success.”

Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence said, “We applaud EbixCash Financial Technologies for taking first place in the Private Banking & Wealth Management category (India Domestic) in IBSI Sales League Table 2021, and for its solution suite MoneyWare; for being featured in the IBSI LeaderBoard as a consistent performer for the past six consecutive years. This achievement highlights the company’s performance and validates its impressive & consistent growth.”