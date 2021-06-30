checkAd

EbixCash Financial Technologies Features in the Leaderboard for Private Banking & Wealth Management in the IBS Sales League Table 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 14:07  |  31   |   |   

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that MoneyWare, its flagship product for wealth and asset management, has been awarded the Leaderboard position in the IBS Sales League table for 2021.

The IBS Sales League Table evaluated global sales to new named customers for the 2020 calendar year. EbixCash Financial Technologies topped the League Table in Four categories, namely:

1.  Global Leader Board in the Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions area
2.  Global Sales League Table 2021 - Amongst the leaders in Private Banking & Wealth Management
3.  Global Sales League Table 2021 - Amongst the Leaders in Investment & Fund Management
4.  Domestic Sales League Table 2021 - Leader in Private Banking and Wealth Management Category

MoneyWare - a multi asset class, multi markets and multicurrency platform allows wealth and asset managers to run their complete front to back-office lifecycle including on demand digital customer engagement through Robo-Advisory, research and analytics enabling DIY journey including virtual remote monitoring assistance through video conferencing & co-browsing. The solution empowers RMs and Financial advisors to pro-actively advise and assist clients. It enables portfolio managers to track and rebalance portfolio with direct market access. The solution improves operational efficiency by providing straight through processing and integrating with brokers, custodians, and market data platforms.

EbixCash Financial Technologies Chief Business Officer, Dhawal Kamath, said, “We are delighted to be featured by IBS Intelligence as the No. 1 Private banking & Wealth Management solution provider in India. This is also the sixth time consecutively that our solution has been named amongst the global leading solutions. We wish to sincerely thank our customer community, eco-system partners and our employees for this shared success.”

Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence said, “We applaud EbixCash Financial Technologies for taking first place in the Private Banking & Wealth Management category (India Domestic) in IBSI Sales League Table 2021, and for its solution suite MoneyWare; for being featured in the IBSI LeaderBoard as a consistent performer for the past six consecutive years. This achievement highlights the company’s performance and validates its impressive & consistent growth.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EbixCash Financial Technologies Features in the Leaderboard for Private Banking & Wealth Management in the IBS Sales League Table 2021 NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus