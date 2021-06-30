checkAd

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Ya Huang as Executive Director of Statistical Programming and Granting of Inducement Award

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Ya Huang as Executive Director of Statistical Programming and the grant of an inducement equity award to Mr. Huang.

Mr. Huang brings more than two decades of broad statistical programming experience to TRACON, including most recently as a Senior Director at Arena Pharmaceuticals, and past roles at Halozyme Therapeutics, Gilead, and Amylin Pharmaceuticals.

“As we remain focused on preparing for the expected BLA filing for envafolimab in sarcoma, it is critical that we continue to expand our senior statistical data team,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “We are excited to have someone as highly experienced as Mr. Huang in this critical area lead our statistical programming activities.”

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Huang as Executive Director, Statistical Programming, Mr. Huang was issued an inducement award consisting of an option to purchase an aggregate of 37,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The option was granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Amended and Restated 2015 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2015 Plan”) and was approved by TRACON’s Compensation Committee. The option has an exercise price per share equal to $6.94, which was the closing price of TRACON’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on the date of grant. The option vests over four years, with 25% of the option shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining 75% of the option shares vesting in monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The option has a 10-year term, and is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2015 Plan and applicable stock option agreement.

About Envafolimab

Envafolimab (KN035), a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1, is the first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor to be studied in pivotal trials. Envafolimab is currently being studied in the ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial in the U.S. sponsored by TRACON, has been studied in a completed Phase 2 pivotal trial as a single agent in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients in China and is being studied in an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in advanced biliary tract cancer patients in China, with both Chinese trials sponsored by TRACON’s corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines. Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines submitted an NDA to the NMPA in China for envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR cancer that was accepted for review in December 2020 and granted priority review in January 2021.

