Falco Enters Into an Option Agreement With First Quantum for Its Future Tailings Management Facility Site

The Properties will serve as the Corporation’s tailings management facilities and are located at a former tailings facility (the old Norbec Mine), which has already been impacted by historical mining activities and is situated approximately 11 km from the Horne 5 Project’s mining complex site. The use of this previously impacted site is consistent with Corporation’s environmental, social and governance strategies as reflected in the Corporation’s recently released Sustainability Report dated May 31, 2021.

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“ Falco ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (“ Option Agreement ”) with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“ First Quantum ”) pursuant to which First Quantum grants the Corporation the sole and exclusive right to acquire an undivided one hundred percent (100%) ownership interest (the “ Option ”) in the Norbec and Millenbach sites located in the vicinity of the City of Rouyn-Noranda (the “ Properties ”).

TERMS OF THE OPTION AGREEMENT

The Corporation is required to pay $1,000,000 (the “Option Price”) to First Quantum by August 20, 2021, in the form of (i) a cash payment of $500,000 (the “Cash Payment”), and (ii) the issuance of such number of common shares of Falco having an aggregate value of $500,000 (the “Consideration Shares”) based on the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares for the five trading-day period ending as of two business days before the date of the Cash Payment, subject to a minimum price of $0.30 per common share pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) which results in a maximum of 1,666,667 Consideration Shares issuable under the Option Agreement.

Upon the exercise of the Option by the Corporation, (i) First Quantum will transfer the Properties to the Corporation; (ii) the Corporation will assume historical and contingent environmental liabilities related to the Properties’ former mining site; and (iii) First Quantum will make cash payments to the Corporation representing the reimbursement of the Option Price, together with additional payments totaling $3,500,000 ($500,000 on the date of transfer of the Properties and $1,000,000 at each of the three consecutive anniversaries thereof). The Option is exercisable until December 31, 2022.