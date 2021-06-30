Aptevo Therapeutics' Scientists to Present At Virtual Cell Engager Summit

checkAd

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that three members of the Company's scientific team will present at the upcoming Virtual Cell Engager Summit being hosted from Tuesday, June 29, 2021 through Thursday, July 1, 2021. The conference is focused on strategies to "accelerate approval of cell engager therapies."

Presentations are as follows:

Peter Pavlik, PhD, Director of Molecular Biology and Antibody Engineering will give a presentation entitled "Engineering of APVO442, a bispecific molecule with high affinity tumor targeting and low affinity binding to CD3 to potentially improve efficacy in solid tumors." His talk will provide an overview of Aptevo's pre-clinical target designed to overcome limitations of high affinity CD3 T cell engagers for solid tumor indications.

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

Hilario Ramos, PhD, Senior Director of Immuno‐Biology will give a talk on the Company's pre-clinical drug candidate, APVO603, entitled "APVO603: A distinct dual agonistic bispecific approach to facilitate anti-tumor activity and overcome limitations of monoclonal OX-40 and 4-1BB targeting." His talk will focus on the unique aspects of this bispecific asset, including the potential for an improved efficacy and safety profile.

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Catherine McMahan, PhD, Senior Director of Pharmacology and Cell Sciences will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Risk Mitigation Measures & Dosing Strategy for Cell Engager Drug Candidates." This panel will focus on risk identification, mitigation and prediction strategies, with a focus on risk mitigation measures for cytokine release syndrome in study protocols.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

"We are excited to present multiple preclinical assets that demonstrate not only novel biology but unique design based on our ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies; and are especially enthusiastic to share this work at the Cell Engager Summit among industry thought leaders," said Jane Gross, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer for Aptevo. "The Aptevo pipeline holds great promise for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors and we are proud to present this emerging body of work in a conference setting."

