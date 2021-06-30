Allied Esports Launches AE Studios to Expand Original Content Development and Production Services

Allied Esports , a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today announced the launch of AE Studios, a new division that will serve as the original content development, storytelling and production services arm of Allied Esports for partners in need of a turnkey solution outside of esports tournament operations and broadcasts.

Allied Esports has launched AE Studios as a new solution for original content, storytelling and production services needs outside of esports tournament operations and broadcasts. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through AE Studios, Allied Esports will leverage its years of digital content creation, experienced global production team and world-class facilities, including HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and its production studio in Hamburg, Germany, to design and produce digital-first projects for clients and partners spanning a variety of industries, such as gaming, entertainment, pop culture, music and sports.

“After years of parachuting into people’s lives through esports, we are in a prime position to serve our wide-ranging list of clients with creative solutions that tell an engaging narrative outside of pure gaming competition, with professional, experienced, digital-first production,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “As the world continues to use content to reach ever-growing audiences, AE Studios has the potential, with its unique foundation, to be a leader in entertainment production for years to come.”

AE Studios’ first official project is the live production of CelebriTee Showdown on Twitch Sports. The interactive content series will feature celebrities in-studio competing head-to-head on the virtual versions of some of the top golf courses in the world, while streamers participate from home on the desktop or mobile version of the game.

CelebriTee Showdown is produced by veteran entertainment executive producer Damon Harman and hosted by Noor Jehangir (@iamNoorJ), who is also the host of Allied Esports’ weekly Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament, Saturday Night Speedway, at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

The first season of CelebriTee Showdown is streamed live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. PDT through July 21 exclusively at twitch.tv/twitchsports. Fans can also follow CelebriTee Showdown on Instagram @celebriteeshowdown.