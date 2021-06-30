checkAd

Inspirato, the Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, to Be Publicly Listed Through a Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Inspirato LLC (“Inspirato” or the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“Thayer”) (Nasdaq: TVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Inspirato becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the pro forma company at an estimated enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Inspirato, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ISPO.”

Inspirato delivers exceptional luxury travel experiences with superior service and certainty for affluent travelers in destinations around the world, designed to create lasting memories and relationships with family and friends. The company’s proprietary subscription platform revolutionizes luxury hospitality by creating a frictionless booking journey that expands the addressable market for luxury travel, while also creating a new opaque channel for real estate and hospitality partners to monetize excess inventory.

Inspirato launched with a subscription model in 2011 under the leadership of luxury hospitality innovators Brent and Brad Handler. Over the past ten years, the Company assembled a portfolio of more than 385 exclusively managed branded luxury vacation homes and over 500 five-star hotel and resort partners in more than 240 destinations around the world. Inspirato has also developed a highly differentiated personalized service approach specifically designed to meet the needs of affluent travelers and drive exceptional customer satisfaction.

In 2019, Inspirato Pass revolutionized travel by introducing the world’s first luxury travel subscription inclusive of nightly rates, taxes, and fees. Constantly updated, the Inspirato Pass list typically features more than 150,000 trips, ranging from Inspirato residences and hotel partners to custom experiences such as luxury cruises and African safaris. Pass subscribers simply browse the list, book their trip, enjoy their stay, and book their next getaway upon check-out. Inspirato Pass includes all the benefits available through the Company’s original subscription model, including the highly personalized service that has been Inspirato’s differentiating hallmark since its inception.

Seite 1 von 7


Thayer Ventures Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inspirato, the Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, to Be Publicly Listed Through a Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. Inspirato LLC (“Inspirato” or the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“Thayer”) (Nasdaq: TVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Inspirato, The Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, To Be Publicly Listed Through A Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.