Inspirato, the Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, to Be Publicly Listed Through a Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.

Inspirato LLC (“Inspirato” or the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“Thayer”) (Nasdaq: TVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Inspirato becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the pro forma company at an estimated enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Inspirato, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ISPO.”

Inspirato delivers exceptional luxury travel experiences with superior service and certainty for affluent travelers in destinations around the world, designed to create lasting memories and relationships with family and friends. The company’s proprietary subscription platform revolutionizes luxury hospitality by creating a frictionless booking journey that expands the addressable market for luxury travel, while also creating a new opaque channel for real estate and hospitality partners to monetize excess inventory.

Inspirato launched with a subscription model in 2011 under the leadership of luxury hospitality innovators Brent and Brad Handler. Over the past ten years, the Company assembled a portfolio of more than 385 exclusively managed branded luxury vacation homes and over 500 five-star hotel and resort partners in more than 240 destinations around the world. Inspirato has also developed a highly differentiated personalized service approach specifically designed to meet the needs of affluent travelers and drive exceptional customer satisfaction.

In 2019, Inspirato Pass revolutionized travel by introducing the world’s first luxury travel subscription inclusive of nightly rates, taxes, and fees. Constantly updated, the Inspirato Pass list typically features more than 150,000 trips, ranging from Inspirato residences and hotel partners to custom experiences such as luxury cruises and African safaris. Pass subscribers simply browse the list, book their trip, enjoy their stay, and book their next getaway upon check-out. Inspirato Pass includes all the benefits available through the Company’s original subscription model, including the highly personalized service that has been Inspirato’s differentiating hallmark since its inception.