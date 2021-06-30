checkAd

ICE Announces that ICE Trade Vault is Approved by the SEC as a Security-Based Swap Data Repository

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:04  |  13   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Trade Vault, ICE’s Trade Repository located in the United States, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a security-based swap data repository (SDR) and securities information processor (SIC).

With this approval, ICE Trade Vault can now operate as a registered SDR for security-based swap (SBS) transactions in credit derivatives.

ICE Trade Vault provides transparency to the SBS market and publicly disseminates trade information. Since launch, ICE Trade Vault and ICE Trade Vault Europe have collectively accepted more than 4.5 billion trades across energy, agricultural commodities, metals, credit, interest rates and equity derivatives.

“This approval from the SEC means that we can now offer customers trade reporting services for single-name credit derivatives in the U.S. and further expand the regulatory jurisdictions to which we offer services,” said Melissa Ratnala, Chief Operating Officer of ICE Trade Vault.

Through ICE’s trading platform and clearing houses, as well as through ICE eConfirm, ICE's industry-leading electronic trade confirmation service, ICE simplifies trade data reporting requirements, helping customers achieve efficient and cost-effective compliance with reporting regulations. ICE eConfirm provides fast, accurate and legally binding confirmations for the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

ICE Trade Vault is already registered to provide trade repository services under the CFTC's Dodd-Frank Act, UK EMIR, the Canadian Provincial Rules and Policies, and the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) REMIT as a Registered Reporting Mechanism (RRM).

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP
Source: Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE Announces that ICE Trade Vault is Approved by the SEC as a Security-Based Swap Data Repository Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Trade Vault, ICE’s Trade Repository located in the United States, has received approval from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
ICE’s Global Commodities Futures Markets Reach Record Open Interest of 35.2 Million Contracts
21.06.21
ServisFirst Bancshares Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
21.06.21
Magellan and Enterprise Team up With Intercontinental Exchange for New Houston Crude Oil Futures Contract
17.06.21
NYSE Summer Series Launching on June 21 to Celebrate New York’s Reopening
14.06.21
ICE Reports Record Total Futures and Options Open Interest of 85.8 Million Contracts
09.06.21
Expansion of ICE ESG Reference Data Shows Broad Differences in ESG Reporting Between Europe and the U.S.
03.06.21
ICE Announces Record Activity in TTF and JKM Gas Complexes as They Evolve into Global Benchmarks
03.06.21
Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2021 Statistics