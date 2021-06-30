checkAd

XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 14:14  |  35   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX:9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 85,000,000 shares (the “Offer Shares”) which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005570/en/

The XPeng P7 fleet (Photo: Business Wire)

The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the "Offer Price") has been set at HK$165.00 per Class A ordinary share. Based on the ratio of two Class A ordinary shares per NYSE-listed American depositary share (the "ADS"), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$42.52 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7604 to US$1.00. Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), the Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, under the stock code "9868".

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$14,025.0 million (assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised). In addition, the Company has granted the Over-allotment Option to the International Underwriters, exercisable by the Joint Representatives (and on behalf of the International Underwriters), at any time on or before Friday, July 30, 2021, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, pursuant to which the Company may be required to issue up to an aggregate of 12,750,000 Class A ordinary shares at the Offer Price.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Global Offering for expansion of its product portfolio and development of more advanced technology; acceleration of its business expansion, by enhancing brand recognition, acquiring customers through omni-channel marketing strategies and expanding its sales and service touch points both domestically and internationally; enhancement of production capability, including expansion of capacity, upgrade of manufacturing facilities and development of manufacturing technologies; and general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

