Canoe Financial Announces Closing of Overnight Offering of Canoe EIT Income Fund

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and also included, Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated and Research Capital Corporation.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: EIT.UN) (TSX: EIT.PR.A) (TSX: EIT.PR.B) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced overnight offering of 7,273,000 Units of the Fund (the “Units”). Total gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $88 million. The Units will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbol of “EIT.UN”.

The Units were offered at a price of $12.10 per Unit to yield 9.9%.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Fund in accordance with its investment objectives and investment strategies, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund. The Fund’s regular monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit for unitholders of EIT.UN remains unchanged. The Fund has maintained the $0.10 per unit monthly distribution since August 2009, through varying market conditions. The Fund’s annual voluntary redemption feature for unitholders of EIT.UN units remains unchanged.

About the Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada's largest diversified closed-end investment funds and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol EIT.UN. The Fund is designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality dividend paying securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbols EIT.UN, EIT.PR.A and EIT.PR.B, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $10 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.