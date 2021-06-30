Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Teams Up with No Excuses Enterprises, LLC and its Founder, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, to Leverage Additional Market Opportunities

The Initial Focus of this Partnership will be Aimed at the World of Professional Sports



NEW YORK, NY, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has teamed up with No Excuses Enterprises, LLC (“No Excuses”) and its founder, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, to create and leverage additional market opportunities (with an initial focus aimed at the world of professional sports). The Company will be working closely with the No Excuses team and its Extended Platform to build Tauri-Gum brand awareness, develop innovative product formulations, and focus on the world of professional sports. The Company is also focused on establishing partnerships that facilitate rapid growth opportunities and synergies with existing relationships.

Within days, The Company will have completed the long-awaited commercial launches of its innovative new products and product lines. Most Notably: Its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (which is now comprised of 9 distinct SKUs).