Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Teams Up with No Excuses Enterprises, LLC and its Founder, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, to Leverage Additional Market Opportunities

The Initial Focus of this Partnership will be Aimed at the World of Professional Sports

NEW YORK, NY, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has teamed up with No Excuses Enterprises, LLC (“No Excuses”) and its founder, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, to create and leverage additional market opportunities (with an initial focus aimed at the world of professional sports).  The Company will be working closely with the No Excuses team and its Extended Platform to build Tauri-Gum brand awareness, develop innovative product formulations, and focus on the world of professional sports.  The Company is also focused on establishing partnerships that facilitate rapid growth opportunities and synergies with existing relationships.     

Within days, The Company will have completed the long-awaited commercial launches of its innovative new products and product lines.  Most Notably: Its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (which is now comprised of 9 distinct SKUs).     

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis commented, “My team and I at No Excuses Enterprises are excited to partner with Tauriga Sciences, Inc. We believe that Tauriga has an amazing line of products that will really be a game-changer in the wellness space. Seth and his team around him, have really built out a compelling product line of the highest quality. We look forward to our future growth between the brands."

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “Our Company is both excited and honored to be working in partnership with Ray Lewis and his outstanding and talented executive team.  This partnership brings many potential business opportunities to Tauriga, and the Company has both the capabilities and expertise to capitalize on them.  The Company is focused on building Tauri-Gum into a world class brand and the consummation of this partnership, is a huge boost to these efforts.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

