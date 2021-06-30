U.S. Gold Corp. provides drilling update on the Maggie Creek Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration partner, U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) ("US Gold"), has released results of a two-hole 1,353 …

US Gold can earn up to a 70% interest in Maggie Creek by making cash payments of US$250,000, exploration expenditures of US$4.5million and producing a feasibility study by February 15, 2028.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration partner, U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) ("US Gold"), has released results of a two-hole 1,353 metre drilling program on Orogen's Maggie Creek gold project, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Gold Quarry mine in Nevada (Figure 1).

"Orogen is very encouraged by U.S. Gold's initial exploration program at the Maggie Creek property." commented Orogen's Exploration Manager Laurence Pryer. "The program successfully demonstrates that there is Carlin style alteration and host rocks at Maggie Creek with similarities to the major Carlin gold mines in the area. These prospective rock packages occur at shallower depths than previously thought, and the results warrant further exploration to vector into more anomalous gold bearing zones.

Figure 1: Maggie Creek Location Map

The following disclosure on the Maggie Creek Gold project was provided by U.S. Gold's news release dated June 30, 2021:

Details of US Gold drilling

Drilling in the 2021 program at Maggie Creek was focused on a previously untested target concept below post-mineral cover in the southeast section of the project.

The first hole, MC21-1c, a vertical hole, was terminated at 2,937 feet (895 metres) in a broad fault zone within Roberts Mountains Formation (Lower Laminated). This hole encountered the Tertiary paleosurface at 698 feet (213 metres) and then entered Lower Plate stratigraphy at 1,483feet (452 metres).